4 Bears veterans who could easily be replaced in the 2026 NFL Draft

With multiple positions of need and depth concerns, the team is considering drafting players who could immediately impact the protection of quarterback Caleb Williams and bolster the defensive front.

Several veteran players, including a former free agency signing and a star defensive lineman, are under scrutiny for potential replacement by young prospects in the early rounds.

The Chicago Bears are preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft with four top-100 picks, aiming to build on their 2025 NFC contender status despite key roster gaps.

The Chicago Bears showed in 2025 that they are capable of being the team to beat in the NFC going forward. Quarterback Caleb Williams played more like the No. 1 overall pick everyone in the Windy City hoped, and a run to the Divisional Round was proof positive of the ceiling here. But the bar for Super Bowl contention is high, and there are still some roster holes to fill.

After some shrewd moves in free agency, April's NFL Draft will be the last opportunity for general manager Ryan Poles to address those deficiencies. There is an ample amount of young talent to choose from, and the Bears have four picks in the top 100.

However, loading up on youth also comes with the tough task of identifying which veterans should be targeted for phasing out. Let's evaluate which of those players could be replaced by prospects taken in the first three rounds.

DE Dayo Odeyingbo

Chicago Bears v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 | Michael Owens/GettyImages

The 26-year-old only played eight games for the Bears last year after tearing his Achilles, recording a single sack in that span. He was a free-agent signing in 2025 whom reports indicate the team is already trying to get out of via injury settlement. But clearing his spot on the roster creates an even bigger hole opposite star pass rusher Montez Sweat.

Multiple mock drafts project the Bears taking an edge rusher like Miami's Akheem Mesidor, Missouri's Zion Young or Clemson's T.J. Parker early. All are very good selections who can potentially contribute in Week 1. Sweat needs a partner to attack opposing quarterbacks, so identifying one now is the most prudent path toward building a championship roster.

DT Grady Jarrett

NFC Wild card Playoffs: Greeen Bay Packers v Chicago Bears | Todd Rosenberg/GettyImages

Another 2025 free agency add, Jarrett had a down year with just 1.5 sacks across 14 games. He hasn't surpassed 2.5 sacks at any point over last three seasons, and with the Bears needing stronger defensive line play to reach a championship, the 32-year-old vet is a prime candidate for replacement.

Some mock drafts have the team selecting Clemson's Peter Woods to prepare for that change, and he could potentially be a steal at pick No. 25. Woods was once considered a top-10 pick before having a down year in 2025, but that doesn't change his potential in an NFL scheme. He won't need to be a Week 1 starter and has time to develop into a stronger three-technique disruptor.

LT Braxton Jones

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With starter Ozzy Trapilo still recovering from his knee injury suffered during last year's playoff run, backup Braxton Jones may have to start the season competing with Theo Benedet, Kiran Amegadjie and free agency signing Jedrick Wills Jr. on Williams' blind side. Wills looks poised to win that battle, and Jones will be lucky to keep his backup position when Trapilo is healthy. Those odds get even worse if the Bears prioritize a college pass protector.

If available at No. 25, the Bears could go with Alabama's Kadyn Proctor or Arizona State's Max Iheanachor to secure longevity at tackle. It wouldn't be an incorrect take to suggest Chicago doesn't need to draft an offensive lineman that high, but with four picks in the first three rounds, they can afford a reach.

S Coby Bryant

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Yes, the Bears just signed the Super Bowl LX champion for a hefty price, but that's no guarantee he's going to play as good or better in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's system. He's on a three-year deal, and any rookie drafted will be on a contract just as long or slightly longer — which provides Chicago with an insurance policy.

In the event Bryant just doesn't live up to the hype or goes down with a long-term injury, Poles should be looking at snagging a high-profile prospect at safety. The team has four picks in the first three rounds, so there's room to wait on other priorities without missing out on top stock. Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren appears to be the consensus among mock drafters that went this direction and, honestly, you can't blame them. McNeil-Warren can play over the top and in the box to stuff runners. That versatility gives Allen a lot of flexibility with or without Bryant.