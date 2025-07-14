4 best QB-coach duos in the NFL heading into 2025

Success in the NFL is often dictated by two voices: the one calling plays from the sidelines and the one executing them under center. As we enter the 2025 NFL season, four quarterback/head coach duos stand above the rest, representing the ideal blend of talent, chemistry, leadership, and results. These partnerships not only define teams but shape the entire league.

The list includes the unparalleled dominance of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, the electric energy of Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh, the dual-threat destruction of Josh Allen and Sean McDermott, and the seasoned brilliance of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay.

Here’s a look at what makes these foru tandems the NFL’s best heading into 2025.

4. Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay — Los Angeles Rams

Though slightly under the radar compared to younger duos, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay remain one of the most proven and tactical partnerships in the NFL. Their collaboration began in 2021, immediately resulting in a Super Bowl title. In 2024, they remainded the league that they’re not done yet.

Stafford, now 37, turned in a resilient season, throwing for 3,762, 20 touchdowns, and only 8 interceptions, despite playing through cracked ribs for the final six games of 2024. His toughness and accuracy helped the Los Angeles Rams push into playoff contention again.

McVay remains the league’s top offensive mind, arguably, consistently adapting his scheme to match with Stafford’s strengths. Whether it’s pre-snap motion, zone blocking schemes, or layered passing trees, McVay keeps defenses on their toes — and Stafford’s experience maximizes those chances.

Their Super Bowl LVI triumph in 2021 will always be a career-defining moment for both, but 2025 presents a unique opportunity: can they be a major threat in a reloaded NFC? The Rams brought back Stafford after an offseason full of rumors that they were going to move him, but ultimately brought him back for an extension. They have two studs in Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams to be able to make noise in the NFC.

3. Josh Allen and Sean McDermott — Buffalo Bills

Few QBs have taken a bigger leap in the NFL over the past five years than Josh Allen, and no coach has been more instrumental in that development than Sean McDermott. This duo has transformed the Buffalo Bills into a perennial contender year in and year out — something that seemed unthinkable before Allen’s 2018 arrival.

Allen reached new heights in 2024, winning the NFL MVP award after posting 3,731 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, just 6 interceptions, and a career-high 12 rushing touchdowns in 2024. His blend of athleticism, toughness and ability to make plays when nothing is ever there makes him one of if not most complete players in the game.

His MVP campaign was a testament not only to his talent, but also McDermott’s leadership. A defensive minded coach by trade, McDermott has helped build a balanced, competitive roster around Allen every year to make sure that this team are contenders.

While some critics argue that McDermott has held Allen back at times in big moments, their 13-4 finish in 2024 and an appearance in the AFC title game demonstrates that Buffalo remains on the brink of a breakthrough.

After years of heartbreak, including multiple losses to the Chiefs and Bengals, 2025 could be the season this tandem finally breaks the curse and brings a Lombardi Trophy to western New York for the first time ever.

2. Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh — Baltimore Ravens

After a dominant 2024 regular season, Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh have solidified themselves as one of the NFL’s most stable and productive partnerships. Jackson, who was the league MVP in 2019 and again in 2023, delivered arguably his most complete season yet in 2024.

The Baltimore Ravens superstar passed for 4,172, a career high 41 touchdowns, and just 4 interceptions, while adding over 800 rushing yards and maintaining a league-best QBR of 119.6. It was the kind of season that showcased both his growth as a passer and his still elite-running ability. You could say he shut up a lot of the criticism that he is not a “throwing” quarterback or he’s not “ quarterbacky” enough.

John Harbaugh, one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the NFL, continues to anchor Baltimore’s organizational identity. Known for discipline, resilience, and defense, Harbaugh has done what few coaches can — tailor a system to his quarterback specific strengths.

While Jackson and Harbaugh have yet to reach the Super Bowl together, their 58-19 regular season record since 2018 (.753 win percentage) speaks many volumes and that this duo has been very successful ever since they started playing together.

Their next mission? Converting regular season success into postseason results. After falling short in the AFC title game in 2023 and losing in the divisional round in 2024 to the Bills, the urgency is rising— but so is the Ravens' ceiling.

1. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid — Kansas City Chiefs

No duo has been more consistently dominant in the last half-decade than Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. Since Mahomes became the full-time starter in 2018, the Kansas City Chiefs have made seven consecutive AFC championship appearances, played in five Super Bowls, and won three — including their most recent victory in Super Bowl LVIII.

Despite a statistical step back in 2024, Mahomes still threw for 3,928 yards, 26 touchdowns, and posted a 93.5 passer rating. These numbers might not jump off the page compared to his past campaigns, Burt Mahomes true brilliance is measured by his poise in the playoffs. He guided Kansas City to another playoff surge, cementing his legacy as arguably the best postseason quarterback since Tom Brady.

Andy Reid remains the architect behind this machine. Known for his complex yet quarterback-friendly offense, Reid continues to evolve, creating new wrinkles year after year. Mahomes and Reid remain the only active coach-QB duo with three Super Bowl rings, a feat that places them alongside legendary parings like Brady/Belichick and Montana/Walsh.

They are the most accomplished duo out of all the QB-coaching duos and don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, which earns them the number 1 spot.

What’s at stake for each duo in 2025?

For Kansas City: Can Mahomes and Reid rebuild after an embarrassing Super Bowl loss and reclaim the Lombardi Trophy?

For Baltimore: Will Jackson and Harbaugh finally silence playoff critics after making splash moves all offseason?

For Buffalo: Is this FINALLY the year that Allen and McDermott break the Buffalo curse?

For L.A.: Is this Stafford’s final push — and can McVay deliver one more ring in a reloaded NFC?

In a sport built on relationships, these four quarterback/coach duos exemplify excellence, resilience, and innovation. Their success isn’t just about numbers — it’s about trust, vision and execution. As the 2025 season unfolds, expect these pairings to once again shape the narrative and determine who will rise, fall, and ultimately hoist the Lombardi Trophy.