4 Cowboys NFL Draft targets who aren't worth the risk

The Dallas Cowboys hold the No. 12 and No. 20 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft with Super Bowl aspirations.

The Dallas Cowboys need to turn the No. 12 and No. 20 picks in Round 1 of this year's NFL Draft into impact starters. Missing on either selection would be a serious blow to the team's hopes of building a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2026.

GM Jerry Jones and his staff have never been afraid to go after elite physical traits in the draft. That process should pay off for most franchises in the long run. This year is no different for the Cowboys. They need to lean in on finding players with the physical skills required to blossom into legitimate difference-makers.

The big key for Dallas is to make sure they don't play things too safe at either No. 12 or No. 20. They cannot afford to ignore production altogether, but drafting a player with limited upside would be a foolish error for the Cowboys. As a result, Dallas must avoid these four prospects with either of their first-round picks.

Mansoor Delane doesn't have enough juice to be a No. 1 cornerback

Mansoor Delane is one of the safest prospects who projects to go off the board around where the Cowboys go on the clock at No. 12. The former LSU star will enter the NFL with a lot of polish, but his lack of size and elite athleticism stack the odds against him ever growing into a No. 1 option at cornerback.

He does project to be a good No. 2, but that's not the sort of player Dallas should be looking for in Round 1. Jermod McCoy has injury concerns, but his healthy tape from 2024 shows he has more upside than his SEC counterpart. He's the right swing at corner for the Cowboys if they elect to improve their secondary in the first round.

Taking Delane at No. 20 would be a defensible choice for Dallas, but it does not project as an inspiring choice. The Cowboys need to add more star power on defense to fill the void created by the Micah Parsons trade and Delane simply does not qualify.

CJ Allen can help the Cowboys, but they can get a starting linebacker later in the draft

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Former Georgia standout isn't going to get much traction with the Cowboys at 12, but Mel Kiper Jr. is already mocking him to Dallas at No. 20. He might be the best linebacker in this year's draft class, but that does not mean he's worthy of such a lofty draft pick.

The right strategy for the Cowboys front office is to look to upgrade their linebacking corps in a later round. They must focus on premium positions in the first round if they're going to truly elevate their defense to a point where they can be title contenders.

Avoiding Allen isn't a commentary on his skills, it's more of a statement on the issue of drafting a linebacker in Round 1 who doesn't project to be a good pass rusher. The Cowboys need to focus their attention elsewhere until Day 2 of the draft.

Peter Woods' lack of college production could tell the Cowboys to stay away

Former Clemson standout Peter Woods looks like a defensive lineman who should have wreaked havoc in the ACC last season. That simply wasn't the case. Woods was invisible for long stretches of a disappointing season for the Tigers.

Peter Woods going through positional drills, led by Cowboys defensive line coach Marcus Dixon. pic.twitter.com/evF7NJiCcL — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 12, 2026

His big-time physical traits will likely get him drafted in the first round, but the Cowboys are not the team to gamble on turning his potential into production. They should be looking for a more consistent edge presence with one of their first round selections.

A guy like Zion Young would be a better fit for the Dallas defense. He can give their pass rush real juice with his red-hot motor and speed on the perimeter. His upside might not quite be what Woods can turn into if he maxes out his potential, but his superior floor makes him the better pick for the Cowboys.

Keldric Faulk does not make enough plays for Dallas

Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Much of the Woods criticism can also be levied at former Auburn star Keldric Faulk. He did make more plays than his Clemson counterpart, but his lack of pass-rushing acumen on tape is a real limiting factor for his early production in the NFL.

Teams that already have the depth required to let Faulk rush the passer from the interior should be more apt to land him in the first round. The Cowboys don't have that kind of group on their roster. They need a true edge rusher and Faulk does not have the athletic pop to fit that profile.

Faulk should go higher than Woods because of his ability to push the pocket from the interior, but he's also a poor fit in Dallas. The Cowboys might be better served to keep their draft powder dry until Round 2 where they can focus in on a true burner from the perimeter.