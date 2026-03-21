4 Eagles NFL Draft targets who aren't worth the risk

A.J. Brown's trade saga is still at the top of Eagles' fans minds, but the higher-ups in the team's front office should be focusing more on the 2026 NFL Draft. Coming out of Round 1 with a high-quality starter is a must for a Philadelphia team that wants to return to Super Bowl contention.

As usual, expect GM Howie Roseman to focus his attention on strengthening his roster in the trenches. Finding a tackle to replace Lane Johnson over the long haul would be wise roster construction for the Eagles. Nabbing an edge rusher to harass opposing quarterbacks would also be a welcome addition for a defense that is always on the lookout for more takeaways.

Nabbing a difference-maker at No. 23 is a challenge but it's one that Roseman and his staff generally relish. If they are going to nail this draft class it's imperative they avoid taking one of these four land mines in the first round.

Peter Woods doesn't do enough for the Eagles

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson lineman has all the physical tools required to turn into a quality NFL starter, but his lack of actual production in college should be a massive red flag for Philadelphia. Production isn't the best harbinger of a successful to the pro game but Woods' failure to generate sacks for the Tigers should harm his draft stock.

Remember, this team already has two bona fide big-bodied edge rushers on the roster. Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis both bother opposing quarterbacks with power as opposed to speed. Woods would simply be a lesser version of that archetype for the Eagles.

Philadelphia should be looking to add a pure speed rusher to their group. The value might not line up for them in Round 1, but quality options will be available to them in later rounds. Rolling the dice on a player like Woods isn't worth the risk for this team at No. 23.

KC Concepcion is too slight to be taken in Round 1

Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

KC Concepcion profiles as a nice add for a team looking for a slot receiver in this year's draft. He is not, however a like-for-like replacement for A.J. Brown on the outside. That's why Philadelphia should look elsewhere for wideout help in Round 1.

News that Concepcion has recently undergone knee surgery is only a slight mark against his draft stock. He's expected to be fully healthy by the time training camp begins. There are questions about his long-term durability in the NFL due to his lack of size, but plenty of undersized slot receivers have enjoyed productive pro careers.

Credit the Eagles for landing Hollywood Brown on a low-risk deal to fill this void on their roster. That should stop them for reaching for Concepcion at 23 which will allow the Eagles to focus on a more valuable pick.

Zion Young is another edge rusher who doesn't fit the Eagles' scheme

Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young sacks Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Brendan Sullivan | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Former Missouri star Zion Young is starting to generate more and more buzz as a potential value selection at the bottom of Round 1. He deserves that due to his high motor and powerful pass rushing acumen. He just is not the right sort of player for the Eagles to add with such a premium pick.

Again, Philadelphia needs to focus their attention on adding a player with speed. Young is adequate in that regard, but he's too similar to Carter and Davis. He also lacks the high-end talent to overcome that duplicity and justify being taken at No. 23.

Young has a good chance to help a team as a rotational edge rusher as a rookie, but the Eagles should be looking for more value out of their first round selection.

There's no sure thing Kadyn Proctor ends up at tackle

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kadyn Proctor has a chance to turn into one of the most valuable picks in this year's draft. Any team that selects him will be taking a big gamble that he can stick at tackle and turn his prodigious physical gifts into NFL production.

His low floor on the perimeter of the offensive line should cause the Eagles to stay away. They need to nab a prospect whose professional future definitely lies at tackle. Choosing Proctor in Round 1 and having him end up at guard would be a poor outcome for Philadelphia.

Roseman is the sort of GM who would be willing to bet on a project like Proctor, but this is not the right time for the Eagles to take such a big roll of the dice. They might need to wait one more season to land Johnson's replacement, but that's a risk Roseman and his staff need to be willing to take.