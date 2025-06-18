4 emergency Shemar Stewart trades Bengals must consider

The Cincinnati Bengals are making an already bitter situation worse. The only thing worse than frustrating the NFL’s sack leader over a contract dispute is refusing to get the rookie deal done for his replacement. It’s as if the Bengals are truly clueless about how to move forward. They have the solution in front of them and they’re refusing to make the necessary decisions to keep the team competitive.

This defense needs a lot of work and their refusal to make sure both Shemar Stewart and Trey Hendrickson are playing opposite of each other is malpractice. It’s the very thing that makes the top players start to question the motives of the front office.

Now that the Bengals are at odds with arguably the two most important players on this defense right now, it may be worth exploring trades for Stewart. Here are four teams the Bengals should consider sending Stewart if they aren’t going to give him his rookie deal.

Washington Commanders

This is an interesting move where both sides could actually benefit from this. The Washington Commanders need an EDGE rusher and the Bengals could use a cornerback.

The Commanders might consider trading Marshon Lattimore after his dud performance post-trade deadline. Washington acquired him at the deadline from the Saints and he hasn’t lived up to the hype. They may not want to give up on him just yet, but if they get a chance to get Stewart and create some cap room in the process, I don’t see why they wouldn’t consider this.

Stewart is a project piece and not a player that will immediately make an impact. But if he landed with the Commanders, he could be a player that becomes key in their pass rush. They also need someone to set the edge in the run game. Their run defense was horrendous last year so adding a young player could be in the works.

This is contingent on the Commanders making Lattimore available. The Bengals probably aren’t interested in adding that contract, but it might be worth it to at least show they’re making efforts to improve this defense. If the Bengals aren’t going to sign Stewart, the least they could do is get something in return for him.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions need a lot of help on the defensive line, and adding a young player might be worth it. They have been stalling with bringing Za’Darius Smith back, and this gives them an out if they don’t bring him back. Even if they do, they could have Stewart as his understudy.

Aidan Hutchinson is coming off a major injury, so what he does this year may reflect that. They need more depth on that defensive line and Stewart could be a long term answer for that. That was one of their biggest flaws throughout the year. Stewart doesn’t solve all their problems, but gives them some much needed depth.

The Lions could be interested in this too because Cincinnati might be more interested in getting draft capital instead of players, as they have more than enough cap issues they’re dealing with. The Lions don’t need to hold on to their draft picks, as they’re in win-now mode.

The Bengals need to start thinking about what they’re going to do when it comes to Stewart if they aren’t signing him. There are more than enough teams that would be interested and he shouldn’t yield a massive return.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins need to improve their defense as a whole. For as good as Jaelen Phillips has been, he’s been a liability, injury wise. Bradley Chubb is getting old and they no longer have Christian Wilkins. With Jalen Ramsey on the trade block now too, Miami needs to recoup. Stewart would be a good place to start.

Their offense is good, but they won’t be able to contend against the Buffalo Bills without a better defense. The trick here is the Dolphins probably need players that are ready to perform right now. Stewart isn’t that player, but again, he can develop into a solid EDGE rusher.

He was a first-round pick after all so there’s some potential there. That said, because he hasn’t signed and wasn’t one of the best EDGE rushers, there’s a chance his value isn’t that high anyway. If the Dolphins can get him without giving up a lot of draft capital, it might be worth it.

Dallas Cowboys

This is a long shot, but if Jerry Jones has another move left in him, Shemar Stewart might be worth it. It’s no surprise at all that Jones loves young players. That‘s what makes acquiring Stewart an ideal move. He’s a player that perfectly fits Jones’ mold because he can develop into a long term piece for them.

The Dallas Cowboys wouldn’t have to give up much and it would give them some much needed depth on the defensive line. DeMarvion Overshown is probably out for the year and they let DeMarcus Lawrence go in free agency.

Stewart isn’t the final answer. But he can help this defense in a much needed way. It’s a win-win for both sides that isn’t a far-fetched idea.