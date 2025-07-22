4 emergency Tyrann Mathieu replacements Saints should invite to training camp

After three years in New Orleans and twelve years in the NFL, Tyrann Mathieu is hanging up the cleats. The longtime NFL veteran announced his retirement on Tuesday, after playing all 51 games for the Saints the past three years, totalling ten interceptions and three forced fumbles during his tenure.

Now, as training camps begin around the league, the Saints are officially without one of their most productive defenders from the past few years. The team signed safety Justin Reid for some secondary help earlier this offseason, but it surely wouldn't hurt to add another body back there to deepen a unit with some questions heading into 2025.

Julian Blackmon, free agent

After five years with the Indianapolis Colts, including seven interceptions in the past two years, Blackmon somewhat surprisingly remains unsigned as training camps begin around the league. Blackmon is a legitimately solid option, especially on short notice, and if the Saints haven't reached out to him yet, I think it's time to make the call.

Justin Simmons, free agent

Another top target from a year ago, Simmons played one year in Atlanta and was pretty good, but my only thought is that he's looking for a bigger contract or a multi-year deal with a team and hasn't found that yet. If he's willing to take another one-year "prove it" deal this late in free agency, the Saints should be able to supply that and should look to add the two-time Pro Bowler.

Jordan Whitehead, free agent

After re-joining the Tampa Bay Bucs after two years with the Jets, Whitehead is now without a team as the season approaches. He wasn't quite as effective in 2024 as he was in his first stint with the Bucs from 2018 to 2021, but he is still a good option as a depth piece to replace Mathieu and fill in for Reid on occasion.

Tony Adams, New York Jets

If the Saints would rather go the trade route than pick a player up off the open market, Tony Adams might be the forgotten man in New York and can likely be acquired for a future late-round pick. New York added Brandon Stephens and Andre Cisco in free agency and drafted Malachi Moore, making for a rather crowded secondary. Adams might not have a place with the Jets anymore, but he would likely get a bigger role in NOLA if the Saints make a call.