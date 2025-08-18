4 Kenny Pickett trades that would get QB another participation trophy Super Bowl ring

The Cleveland Browns named Joe Flacco their starting quarterback on Monday, a move many saw coming given his main competition for that job, Kenny Pickett, hasn't take many meaningful snaps in training camp due to a nagging injury. Pickett and Flacco are stopgaps at the position, and they know that, but it makes far more sense for the Browns to rely on the veteran Flacco than Pickett, whose greatest success story is winning a Super Bowl backing up Jalen Hurts.

None of that is Pickett's fault. He is a backup-level quarterback, and he should have a long career doing just that while bouncing around from team to team. The Steelers, which took Pickett in the first round despite advice from most draft pundits and executives who listed him at a third-round grade, placed unfair expectations on a local product who out-kicked his coverage.

The Browns are likely to get what they can for Pickett via trade, as they have two rookies with plenty of promise behind him in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Both have shown promise this preseason. Thankfully for Pickett, there are plenty of teams in need of quarterback help, even if it doesn't provide him another starting opportunity.

4. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins quarterback room is lacking behind starter Tua Tagovailoa, who has far too many concussions to his name for Mike McDaniel's comfort. While Tyreek Hill would tear Pickett apart – this I can personally guarantee – he is a far better option than Zach Wilson and unproven rookie Quinn Ewers.

Trading for Pickett would allow the Dolphins to part ways with Wilson, another first-round bust who hasn't lived up to the billing, and isn't remotely good enough to win with. Pickett, assuming McDaniel can put the right system around him, could steal a few games against questionable AFC East opponents like the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Ewers has shown some promise this preseason and could be stashed on the practice squad with a reliable backup like Pickett in tow behind Tagovailoa.

3. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys haven't enjoyed the Joe Milton experience this preseason. Milton received plenty of hype with the Patriots in part because he could throw the ball a country mile. However, he doesn't have the accuracy to make the short and mid-level passes necessary to succeed at this level – at least not yet.

It's highly unlikely the Cowboys punt on Milton like one of the many 60-yard interceptions he'd throw in any meaningful regular season games. Dallas gave the Patriots draft capital for Milton and seem to believe in him, despite what the film and eye test tell the average fan.

Pickett would not set the world on fire and isn't your typical Cowboys quarterback in that he doesn't bring the same flair as Prescott and Milton. What he does bring is some form of stability and ball control. He's unlikely to turn the ball over much, and doesn't take unnecessary risks. He's also played with George Pickens before, so the Cowboys could do much worse.

2. Detroit Lions

The Lions trust Hendon Hooker more than they should. Hooker is a former third-round pick who flashed plenty of pro potential at Tennessee, but missed his entire first professional season with a knee injury. Hooker hasn't looked the same since, and because of that is in danger of losing his job to Kyle Allen, of all people. Allen has at least performed up to par against second and third stringers in the preseason. Meanwhile, Hooker has struggled with accuracy and turned the ball over in both games he's played.

Pickett may be the opposite of Hooker. He isn't afraid to use his legs because he doesn't have that extensive injury history. He also doesn't turn the ball over because he doesn't take those same chances, for better or worse. Thankfully for the Lions, Jared Goff is as stable as they come. Pickett would more than likely ride the bench and play in a meaningless regular season finale, if at all.

Still, if Goff were to go down, the Lions would be in far better hands (albeit tiny ones) with Pickett than with Hooker or Allen. Pickett has played meaningful football before, and even took snaps in the Super Bowl for the Eagles.

1. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings believe in JJ McCarthy, which means Kevin O'Connell believes in him. That's all I need to know he'll probably be a very successful NFL quarterback, even though he's unproven at this level and coming off a season-ending injury. That being said, there is no better spot for Pickett to rebuild what remains of his NFL reputation than with the Vikings. Why do you think Aaron Rodgers tried oh so hard this offseason to convince Minnesota to sign him? O'Connell is a quarterback whisperer, and we all know it.

The question isn't whether McCarthy will be a viable NFL starter if healthy. But, again, there is no guarantee he'll be able to play 17 games. That's where the lack of depth behind him comes into question. O'Connell seems to believe in Sam Howell, who is a similar mold to Pickett – a former ACC quarterback whose not afraid to put his body on the line to win football games. Either player would be lucky to learn from O'Connell for a year or two even if they don't see the field.

Pickett and Howell have similar amounts of NFL experience and backgrounds. What differentiates Pickett is the meaning of that experience. Pickett played for a competitive Pittsburgh team that expects to make the postseason every season, even if it leads to a first-round exit. Howell played for Washington and Seattle, and didn't show nearly enough to remain with those franchises. Case closed.