4 longshot NFL OROY and OPOY candidates looking more realistic every week

Just like with NFL MVP longshots, it’s easy to throw out a name like the Los Angeles Rams’ Kyren Williams and say that he could be the Offensive Player of the Year. Sure, he certainly could… but he won’t. You could also say that the Cleveland Browns’ Harold Fannin Jr. could win the Offensive Rookie of the Year… again, there’s definitely a chance that he could win, but no.

These are realistic dark horses who could win those awards, not just some jamokes who have a big number next to their name and no chance of winning. (All of these odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 12 PM central).

OPOY Longshots:

Going into the season, Saquon Barkley was the favorite to win the 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY) with +500 odds. Going into Week 4, he’s dropped all the way down to +10000. On the other side of that coin, Jonathan Taylor was at +2500 and now he’s the favorite at +450.

Things change big time, and there’s a good chance things will keep on changing. If you’re looking to get into some OPOY action, these are four good ‘buy relatively low’ candidates.

Jahmyr Gibbs +1300

So, it turns out the Lions' offense didn’t take a huge step back after they lost Ben Johnson, and their offense is still loaded with talent. If there’s a guy to win the OPOY, it could definitely be the guy who touches the ball the most (besides the quarterback) on a really, really good offense.

If there’s a knock on him, it’s that he shares the backfield with David Montgomery. We just saw it on Monday night: Montgomery is the Lions’ chonky goal line running back, so he’ll end up vulturing some touchdowns from Gibbs.

That being said, Gibbs will still end up getting his fair share of touchdowns. Last season, Monty had 12, while Gibbs had 16. That’s still a huge number.

Amon-Ra St. Brown +1700

Think of the Triple Crown (wide receiver with the most receptions, yards, and touchdowns): Steve Smith Sr. won it in 2005, Cooper Kupp won it in 2021, and Ja’Marr Chase won it in 2024. Is two guys winning it in four years after a 16-year slump a fluke, or is it a case of the times and how they are-a changin’?

If there’s a guy who could win it this season, it’s looking a whole lot like it will be Amon-Ra St. Brown. He’s getting targeted on 27% of Jared Goff’s passes (which is a lot), so that means he’s getting plenty of opportunities. He already has four touchdowns, which is tied for the most by a wide receiver. The problem is that he’s nine receptions and 102 receiving yards behind Puka Nacua.

James Cook +2200

James Cook rocks. As of right now, he’s second in rushing yards behind Jonathan Taylor. If you think Cook can win over Taylor, the crux of that decision is that you think the Bills’ offense (and season success) is more sustainable than the Colts’.

That’s a pretty good thought process, especially since Buffalo’s remaining schedule is significantly easier than Indianapolis’s.

Jayden Daniels +7500

The only quarterback to win OPOY and not win MVP in the past 25 years was Drew Brees, and he did it twice (2011 and 2008). It’s rare, but it has happened.

If there’s a guy who could do that this season, it feels like Jayden Daniels would be the guy… if he can get healthy and stay healthy. He doesn’t just elevate the offense; he is the offense. At 75:1 odds, that’s definitely worth a flier.

OROY Longshots:

As much as the preseason OPOY odds changed, the OROY odds changed even more. It started with Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty, and Travis Hunter all at the top. Now we’re looking at Emeka Egbuka, Tyler Warren, and Jaxson Dart (for some reason).

Cam Skattebo +2000

Cam Skattebo had a coming-out party in Week 3 after Tyrone Tracy left the game with a dislocated shoulder. Not only did he rush for 60 yards and a touchdown, but he also had 61 receiving yards.

The Russell Wilson era of the New York Giants is over, and the Jaxson Dart era is about to begin. That means we’re going to be seeing a rookie quarterback behind an unbelievably terrible offensive line. It’s going to be check-down city for Skattebo. This dude is going to have a disgusting amount of opportunities to produce.

Will his career probably be short because every time he gets the ball, it looks like he’s trying to headbutt his way through a cinderblock wall? Yup.

Do we care? Nope… well, not right now at least. For us, it’s all about profiting from this ball of muscle’s rookie season.

Omarion Hampton +750

If there’s any time to get in on Omarion Hampton, it’s right now. The Chargers just lost Najee Harris to an Achilles, which means Hampton is the new RB1. That means he’s going to be the only starting rookie running back who’s on an offense (and team) that’s actually good.

He’s been a little stinky for the first few weeks, but now that he’s got the backfield mostly to himself, he should be able to run away with the OROY.

Bhayshul Tuten +6000

Bhayshul Tuten is a deep dark horse. He’s only had real playing time after Week 1 (after the Jaguars traded Tank Bigsby), but he’s been pretty productive with the time that he’s had.

Travis Ettienne Jr. (the Jags’ RB1) was picked by Urban Meyer in the first round of the 2021 draft. Meyer was fired during that season, and Doug Pederson was his head coach after that. Pederson was fired after the 2024 season, and now Liam Coen is the Jags’ head coach.

All that to say: The Jaguars coaching staff has no allegiance to Ettienne. They do, however, have allegiance to Tuten, who they picked in the fourth round of the 2025 draft. If something goes sour and Jacksonville turns away from Etienne and lets Tuten be their guy, he’ll have a chance to be an OROY.

Travis Hunter +4000

Travis Hunter has fallen a long way since his projections at the beginning of the season. However, we saw this guy play college ball for three seasons, and we saw him tear everyone up on his way to a Heisman in 2024. Far be it from me to say that a Heisman winner couldn’t be the OROY.

The amount of defensive snaps that he plays will definitely affect how much he does on offense, but is that enough to shy you away from making a $50 bet that pays $2,000? Well… that’s up to you.