4 NFL dark horse teams that could sneak up and win their division in 2025

Each NFL season offers a new wave of surprises — and the 2025 campaign promises no shortage of them. While the preseason projections favor the league’s traditional powerhouses like the Eagles, Chiefs and Ravens, four teams sit just under the radar with the talent and momentum to flip their divisions on their heads: the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, and Chicago Bears. With savvy roster moves and fresh coaching perspectives, these teams could be hosting playoff games in January.

1. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 season with a new sideline general. Brian Schottenheimer, who was the Cowboys offensive coordinator in 2024, was hired to be the Cowboys new head coach to give the team a new voice.

Dak Prescott remains the franchise quarterback, and he’s surrounded by a deeper offensive cast. New arrival George Pickens provides a vertical and athletic threat opposite of Cedee Lamb, who is excepted to have a bounce back year in 2025. The Cowboys also signed Javonte Williams in free agency and drafted running back Jaydon Blue from Texas. They are also returning WR3 Jalen Tolbert and starting tight end Jake Ferguson.

Defensively, the Cowboys are anchored by three All-Pro caliber players: Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. Though they lost DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency to the Seahawks, the Cowboys are expecting big jumps from their younger talented defensive linemen, especially Mazi Smith.

If Schottenheimer successfully implements his system and gets a healthy Dak Prescott along with consistent play from him, Dallas could reclaim the NFC East from the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, who certain analysts believe are expected to be having “Super Bowl hangover”.

2. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals finished 8-9 last season, but that record doesn’t reflect how competitive they were in many games. With a full offseason under his belt with certain weapons, Kyler Murray is poised to prove a lot of his doubters wrong in 2025 as this year is considered “make or break” for him. Arizona drafted defensive tackle Walter Nolen, the dominant Ole Miss lineman who could transform a defense that struggled against the run into a run stopping team.

The offense centers around many pieces. You have James Conner, Trey Benson, Trey McBride but the most important player the Cardinals have to get going is their No. 4 overall pick in 2024 in Marvin Harrison Jr. He has looked like the WR1 that he was drafted to be, but it is all about if that connection can translate into the regular season especially since Kyler and Marv weren’t on the same page as much in 2024.

Johnthan Gannon’s defense has improved both schematically and physically. You still have Budda Baker in the secondary who is still playing at an elite level, you drafted a steal in Will Johnson in the second round who is expected to carry the work load as the CB1 after being impressive so far in camp, and you have a good line backing and defensive line core.

While the Rams are currently retooling as NFC West champs, both the Seahawks and 49ers come in with a lot more questions than answers entering into 2025, Arizona has a narrow but navigable path to the top of the NFC West.

3. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots made waves this offseason by hiring Mike Vrabel, bringing a disciplined, defense first mentality back to Foxborough. The move already seems to be resonating. According to sources, practices have become noticeably more intense, and a renewed energy has sparked belief in a quick turnaround after their 4-13 collapse in 2024.

With Drake Maye back at QB in his second year, he is expected to make a big jump, especially with the signing of Stefon Diggs who leads a revamped receiving corps. The receiving room features ascending slot weapon Demario Douglas and their 3rd round pick out of Washington State Kyle Williams.

Defensively, Christian Gonzalez enters Year 3 as a true CB1, the addition of Milton Williams gives the front a disruptive force in the interior. You still have Kyle Dugger, Jabril Peppers and signed Carlton Davis to be your CB2.

In an AFC East that has been dominated by Josh Allen and the Bills so far and the Jets and Dolphins facing a lot of questions this upcoming season, the Patriots if everyone progresses well and Drake Maye ascends even higher than projected, that could leapfrog them into contention.

4. Chicago Bears

For the first time in years, the Chicago Bears enter a season with legitimate expectations and excitement. Ben Johnson, who was the Lions former offensive coordinator, was hired by the Bears in January to help develop their 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams, who has been very impressive in minicamp and training camp so far in 2025.

DJ Moore, Luther Burden and Rome Odunze form one of the league’s most exciting trio with all that potential and ways that Ben Johnson can utilize the big 3 while also still having D’Andre Swfit in the backfield, the possibilities that Ben Johnson can have with this offense is very bright especially how he used the Lions last season with one of the top offensives in 2024.

Defensively, the Bears are led by Tremaine Edmunds, Jaylon Johnson and Montez Sweat, who are the main core of this defense. The Bears also still have Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byrad who led the secondary and many people think that this defense could take a big leap in 2025, and it’s hard to imagine that they won’t.

Though three teams in the NFC North made the playoffs in 2024 (Vikings, Lions and Packers), I am expecting the North to be top-heavy once again in 2025 with all 4 teams competing to the end of the season in a tight race. However, I think this is the year the Bears will finally take that step forward due to the hiring of Ben Johnson and this offense. With the Vikings resetting at quarterback and the Lions defense still a question mark, Chicago’s timing is perfect.

From top-down coaching changes to transformative rookie classes, the Cowboys, the Cardinals, Patriots, and Bears are all in unique but opportune positions to defy expectations. Each team has improved in key areas — trench battles, defensive continuity and coaching — all while their divisions are in flux.

If there’s one thing the NFL guarantees, it’s that the script never stays the same. Don’t be shocked if one or more of these dark horses ends up raising a division banner in January.