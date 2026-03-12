4 NFL trade candidates who just became available after early free agency

NFL free agency has been a frenzy. Players have been on the move, others have been spurned by a potential deals that just fell through. With all of that, there's still some players that are valuable on the trade market. The interesting thing with the trade market is the players value doesn't really pick up until after the NFL Draft.

Here's who still has some trade value and who should be the most sought after players as we get closer to the preseason. Some are big names, others are players that could be depth pieces or steals to fill out the roster.

WR, A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

To say A.J. Brown just became available is a bit of an overstatement. But it does prove that now his landing spot is less clear. There’s quite a few teams in contention to land a top tier receiver like Brown. With the New England Patriots turning to Romeo Doubs, they’re probably off the Brown market. That said, with D.J. Moore moved and a lot of the big names in free agency signed, Brown has to land with a new team.

He was disgruntled in Philadelphia and I don’t see things changing this offseason. The Eagles aren’t just going to trade him for trading sake, but they are going to make sure they make the best decision. Right now, the Denver Broncos seem like a solid landing spot, possibly the Cleveland Browns, though I don’t know if they’re going to want to give up the draft capital. The Baltimore Ravens or Las Vegas Raiders could bite too.

It will be something to watch as free agency ramps up. If he’s not traded at this point it would make sense that a deal wouldn’t be made until after the NFL Draft. That said, I still feel like it’s more likely Brown is traded rather than not.

WR, Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Keon Coleman has had a rough start to his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills. He came in with a lot of hype, the pressure of being the No. 1 target and now he’s sifted down the depth chart. The Bills just traded for D.J. Moore so it would make sense for them to move off Coleman and get something in return. What that looks like, I don’t know. But receivers are always a hot commodity in free agency.

Coleman still has potential and needs to land with a team that will allow him to grow. A team like Tampa Bay where he could be a role player is ideal. They need receiver depth more than anything after losing Mike Evans. Emeka Egbuka should be the new No. 1 in south Florida, opening up the door for Coleman to fill in. Tampa Bay isn’t the only team that needs receiver depth, which is why Coleman should be a name that surfaces as preseason approaches.

WR, Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been shopping Brian Thomas Jr. around and that’s largely because of his down year. He had a breakout year in 2024, but fizzled out this past season and after signing Jakobi Meyers to a big extension, the Jags are interested in getting some return for him at some point.

Like Coleman, Thomas should be a depth piece with his next team rather than the star receiver. That said, again, receivers are always popular this time of the season. This NFL Draft isn’t deep with receivers either which makes a trade for Thomas a more preferred more than not.

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Pass rushers are way too valuable and with everything going on with Maxx Crosby and the Baltimore Ravens trade whiff, anything is possible. One of those things is that Kayvon Thibodeaux should be on the move before the season starts. Unless the New York Giants opt to move off of Abdul Carter, Thibodeaux should be a name to watch. Time will tell if the Raiders decide to trade Crosby.

Thibodeaux might be a move closer to the start of the season, especially after the NFL Draft. He hasn’t quite panned out to be the player the Giants hoped. With that, they could move off of him. There’s more than enough teams that could take flier on him, which is why it’s realistic he gets moved.