4 potential Giants busts who are facing make-or-break years in 2025

Following an abysmal 3-14 finish in 2024, the New York Giants overhauled their roster in a bold bid for redemption. They brought in veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, invested in defensive reinforcements like Pauleson Adebo and Jevon Holland, and doubled down on elite talent with rookies including Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart.

The message is clear: this is no rebuilding year — it’s a rebound year. Yet amid the flurry of changes, four previously high-profile draft picks — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal, Deonte Banks and Jalin Hyatt, now find their futures intertwined with the team and what will happen the next year. Come 2026, it may all come down to how they perform in 2025 — because failure could mean derailing the Giants potential rise, while success may position the G-Men to make some noise in the NFC.

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE

Drafted: 1st Round (5th overall), 2022

Stats: 11.5 sacks in 2023, 5.5 sacks in 2024

Thibodeaux burst onto the scene in 2023 with a breakout 11.5 sack campaign, making Giants fans thinking they finally found their pass rusher, but wrist surgery and reduced performance in 2024 raised questions about his consistency. Although Thibodeaux was rumored to be in trade talks all offseason, the Giants exercised his fifth-year option, they also took No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter in April, signaling a shift at the edge.

Now entering his prime, Thibodeaux faced internal and external pressure. He needs to stay healthy, stay dominant and show consistency all throughout camp and in the regular season for the G-Men. According to PFF, they listed him as the team’s top “make or break” player in 2025.

Thibodeaux spoke on the goals he sets for himself in 2025: “In case y’all wondering, I’m going for the record, so don’t ask. Every year I’m here, I’m going for Michael Strahan’s record.”

This season, the Giants needs Thibodeaux to deliver consistency with double-digit sacks and leadership while they have a very good defensive line. He lines up with Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence and now Abdul Carter. There should be zero excuses why he shouldn’t have any success when he will be seeing a lot of 1 on 1 action with tackles. Anything short of his goals may relegate him to backups— and make the No. 5 pick seem wasted.

2. Evan Neal, OL

Drafted: 1st Round (7th overall), 2022

Profile: 27 NFL starts at offensive tackle, switched to guard in 2025

Drafted from Alabama as one of the top offensive tackle prospects in 2022, Evan Neal has struggled to find his footing at the tackle position, After uneven play and benching at RT, the Giants moved him inside in 2025. This positional shift may be his last chance.

This is without a doubt a make or break year for Neal since the Giants declined picking up his 5th year option this past spring so everything rides on how Neal performs during camp and during the regular season. He’s got the size, quick feet and the power to be a decent guard for the G-Men, but Neal will have competition since the Giants drafted Marcus Mbow a Guard from Purdue in the 2025 Draft.

In parting with insight, GM Joe Schoen commented: ” He’s got the skill set we need inside — quick feet, power — and now we get a chance to see him in a new light.”

If Neal can provide stability at guard, protection around Wilson or Dart improves and the run game can also be a lot better if he provides that stability and strength. Continued miscues from Neal may be an end of an era in New York and would be another loss in the 2022 Giants draft class from Schoen.

3. Deonte Banks, CB

Drafted: 1st Round, (24th overall), 2023

Profile: physical CB with early flashes, struggled in 2024

Drafted from Maryland and to be the Giants new CB1, Deonte Banks has posted mixed results. His rookie season was promising in a blitz-based scheme, but he regressed in his sophomore year under a tighter zone coverage system. Benchings followed, mentally checked out plays were seen and then doubts crept about his long term fit especially after the signing of Pauleson Adebo from free agency. Despite all that, Bowen now believes banks is ready to reconnect: ”He’s locked in. Jeff (Burris) is doing a good job, teaching him the game and I’m encouraged about the progress he’s made.”

However, recent praise suggests a rebound is coming. Bowen has noted that Banks has been “locked in” during OTAs. There’s no doubt in my mind that he should be one of the Giants top players to be “make or break” in 2025.

Entering Year 3, it’s time for consistency though. Banks must prove he can excel in coverage with discipline and adaptability since he is most likely no longer following the opponents WR1. Failure may see him lose opportunities to young and upcoming corners like Dru Phillips and Cordale Flott so this year is do or die time for Deonte Banks.

4. Jalin Hyatt, WR

Drafted: 3rd Round, (73rd overall), 2023

2024 stats: 8 receptions, 62 receiving yards

Billed as a high-upside speedster deep threat out of Tennessee, Jalin Hyatt hasn’t blossomed. Despite his flashes, his impact shrank — especially over the late season. NY media even suggested he “mentally checked out” amid the QB circus in 2024 for the Giants.

With Russell Wilson signed and newly drafted Jaxson Dart, Hyatt has a new chapter. He is still under the same coaches, of course, but he will have a lot more opportunities since he isn't plagued by the play of Daniel Jones and the Giants plan on stretching the field a lot more with WIlson or Dart under center in 2025. The connection has been shown all throughout OTAs between Wilson and Hyatt, so Giants fans should be excited for the opportunities he will get. Coaches have praised his OTAs, yet there has been whisper of trade rumors for the third year wide receiver.

Daboll spoke on the improvement of Hyatt during a press conference, saying, ”He’s improved in really all facets of being a receiver, we’re going to need him to continue to do that in training camp”.

Hyatt needs to regain confidence, dominate on intermediate routes and create better separation so he can get more opportunities in the Giants passing game in 2025. He has all the tools, but if he doesn’t, he will be back where he was in 2024 by not moving up on the depth chart and not getting the opportunities he thinks he deserves.

The Giants are better — much better than they were in 2024. High-profile moves signal a serious start to rebuild and retool, but the futures of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal, Deonte Banks and Jalin Hyatt stand between being a 5 win team to being a potential 8-10 win team in the NFC. Each faces formidable competition, internal scrutiny, and external pressure,

Their collective performance will shape the G-Men’s success in 2025 — and possibly beyond. This isn’t hype season. This is proving season.

These four players are in the hottest spotlight. For them, 2025 isn’t just another season — it may define their careers and future in the NFL.