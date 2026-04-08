4 Ravens veterans who could easily be replaced in the 2026 NFL Draft

The team's decisions at pick No. 14 and beyond will determine whether these experienced players remain integral parts of the roster or become expendable in the pursuit of immediate contention.

The Baltimore Ravens face a pivotal draft with multiple positions of need as they aim to maximize their remaining championship window with Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens are at a critical juncture. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering his ninth season in the NFL and he still has yet to reach a Super Bowl, let alone win one. In fact, that elusive goal feels further than ever after a 2025 season that saw the team miss the playoffs and usher in an offseason of upheaval.

Head coach John Harbaugh was let go, and now Jesse Minter is handed the challenge of maximizing what's left of the team's championship window. Success starts with April's NFL Draft: With the No. 14 overall pick, there are multiple directions the team could go to add the best available player while addressing some major needs that have arisen on what was once one of the best rosters in football.

By doing so, however, some previously invaluable veterans could find themselves as expendable in the near future. Let's evaluate who exactly that may be.

Andrews runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

TE Mark Andrews

The 30-year-old Andrews has been showing significant regression over the last three seasons, and injuries are no longer an excuse. His pass-catching abilities previously made it acceptable for the team to rely on him as a WR2 (sometimes WR1 in the case of his 1,361-yard campagn in 2021). However, his target share has come steadily down, and the team arguably still doesn't have a true WR1 in Zay Flowers.

Selecting Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq in the first round would provide the Ravens with an Isaiah Likely stand in and successor-in-waiting to Andrews. He's got a similar frame to the latter, which makes him valuable in the blocking game on top of his pass-catching efficiency. If Minter doesn't feel that selecting an available wideout like USC's Makai Lemon is prudent, Sadiq could solve two needs with one pick.

Stanley on field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

OL Ronnie Stanley

Most mock drafters see Baltimore selecting someone like Penn State's Vega Iaone or Utah's Spencer Fano to provide stability to a fractured offensive line. Danny Pinter is just a bridge solution at center in the wake of Tyler Linderbaum departing, and the Ravens' remaining guards and tackles haven't previously been seen as viable transitionary pieces to that position.

Ronnie Stanley, in particular, is entering his 11th NFL season and will create yet another hole in Jackson's protection. Selecting either of Iaone or Fano would give Baltimore flexibility to transition them from their natural guard position to an eventual center solution. But it all starts with making sure they can fill Stanley's spot in the meantime. Jackson can be lethal when he needs to scramble, but we've all seen what happens when he's forced to do it nearly every snap.

Hill celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

RB Justice Hill

Father Time is undefeated and is beginning to catch up with Derrick Henry. The 32-year-old doesn't look like he's going to hang up his cleats any time soon, even with his contract set to expire after the 2027 season. But Baltimore will need a succession plan and that starts with replacing backup Justice Hill. The 28-year-old missed seven games in 2025 and has been a rather inconsistent change-of-pace back.

There's two ways Baltimore could plan for the future of its rushing attack. First, trade up to grab Heisman Trophy finalist Jeremiyah Love. We already know the Ravens are willing to spend a first round pick on a gamechanger (despite the Crosby trade falling through) and moving up for Love would secure a future starter behind Jackson in the backfield. Or, they can wait until pick No. 45 to get Love's partner in South Bend: Jadarian Price. Either one provides an injection of youth and speed that will benefit Baltimore in the long run (pun intended).

Humphrey celebrates his interception against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

CB Marlon Humphrey

Despite recording four interceptions in 2025, Humphrey saw a significant decline in his play and is entering the final year of his contract with the team. After nine seasons of admirable service, Baltimore needs to plan ahead in order to ensure continued dominance in the secondary. That could start as early as the first round of next month's draft.

If Tennessee's Jermod McCoy falls to No. 14, Baltimore wouldn't be blamed for rolling the dice on his services if any of the above options are unavailable. Despite having missed the 2025 season with an ACL tear, McCoy is still seen as the premier corner in this draft class. The Ravens bet on lower risk picks with significant injury histories before (Rasheen Ali and David Ojabo) so this wouldn't be any different especially with McCoy's higher ceiling.