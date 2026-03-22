4 Seahawks NFL Draft targets who aren’t worth the risk

Seattle Seahawks fans may still be reveling in the glory of a Super Bowl title, but their favorite team's front office does not have that luxury. General manager John Schneider and his staff are cutely aware of the talent that left their building in free agency. They also understand just how important this year's draft is if they're going to restock the roster for another Super Bowl run.

The real challenge Seattle faces is that they won't go on the clock until the last selection of Round 1. It's hard to hand difference makers with the No. 32 overall pick but the Seahawks can't use that as an excuse. It's imperative they land a player who can be a quality starter as a rookie with the final pick of the first round.

Running back is an obvious need for Seattle after seeing Kenneth Walker take his talents to Kansas City. Bringing Josh Jobe back helps the team's cornerback depth, but finding a high-quality starter to play opposite Devon Witherspoon could be tempting at 32. It's also easy to envision a scenario where the Seahawks pounce on a talented edge rusher if one of them starts to fall on draft night.

The Seahawks have a number of holes to fill in the draft and they must fill one important void in Round 1. It's crucial for Seattle to avoid these four prospects who would stop them from getting maximum value at No. 32.

Jadarian Price may be the No. 2 running back, but he isn't a Round 1 prospect

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the weird subplots of this year's draft is that Notre Dame likely will produce the first two tailbacks taken. Jeremiyah Love is trending towards becoming a top-10 pick, but the draft status of his backup, Jadarian Price, is hard to pin down at the moment.

The Seahawks cannot afford to let their desperation at running back force them into making Price their first round pick. He could be a quality choice for Seattle in Round 3, but taking him at No. 32 is far too rich. He simply doesn't possess the special qualities required to reach that sort of rare air as a prospect.

Credit the Seahawks for signing Emmanuel Wilson to a cheap deal in free agency to make sure they aren't pressured to go running back in Round 1. He and Zach Charbonnet could perform as a quality duo once Charbonnet gets healthy. No matter what, adding Price to the mix in the first round is not worth the price required for the defending Super Bowl champs.

D'Angelo Ponds does not fit the Seahawks need at cornerback

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Indiana standout D'Angelo Ponds has a chance to turn into one of the most valuable picks in this year's draft if he lands with the right team. Unfortunately for he and the Seahawks, his skill set does not line up with what Seattle needs at cornerback.

Ponds lack of height will relegate him to play the slot at the pro level. The suddeness he displays in coverage could make him a turnover machine at that spot. No smart team will try to force him into an outside role that might see him overrmatched by bigger wideouts.

The Seahawks should be smart enough to avoid trying to fit Ponds into a spot that doesn't maximize his athletic talents. They already have a star nickel in the form of Nick Emmanwori. His presece on the roster should make Schneider comfortable with passing on Ponds.

The Seahawks should not be fooled by T.J. Parker's 2024 production

Clemson defensive lineman TJ Parker | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This year's draft class is full of intriguing edge rushers who might be of interest to the Seahawks in Round 1. T.J. Parker is one guy who will get looks by teams selecting in the 20s and beyond. Seattle should be one team that focuses more on his 2025 tape than his stellar 2024 campaign.

As a reminder, Parker notched 11 sacks for his Clemson Tigers defense during the 2024 season. He did not come close to duplicating that level of production last year. The Seahawks front office must accept that his big numbers in '24 have some real fluke value to them.

Instead, Seattle must look deeper into the edge prospect pool to land a player with superior physical tools. Parker might look the part of an NFL starter, but his on-field play last year should push him down into Round 2.

Kayden McDonald doesn't make enough plays to suit Seattle's defensive front

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kayden McDonald has a solid chance to go in Round 1 as one of this year's best run stuffers at defensive tackle. The Seahawks should pass on him if he's available at No. 32 because he lacks the dynamism their defensive front looks for in their starting rotation.

The former Ohio State star has a real knack for making more than his share of tackles in the run game, but he didn't flash much juice as a pass rusher with the Buckeyes. The Seahawks need their interior guys to push the pocket more than McDonald has the ability to do.

It's very possible that McDonald is drafted before the Seahawks go on the clock, but they should not be the team that stops his draft day slide if it occurs. He's a poor stylistic fit for Seattle.