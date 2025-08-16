4 Seahawks who moved one step closer to a roster spot

The Seattle Seahawks utterly dominated the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night, defeating arguably the best team on the planet by more points than Kansas City was able to score. Yes, Patrick Mahomes and several other Chiefs starters didn't play, but Seattle saw its share of impressive showings on both sides of the ball.

In general, we often don't learn all that much in Week 2 of the preseason, especially when the opposition rested players, but it feels like we learned a lot when it comes to which Seahawks players are improving their standing within the organization and might actually have a better chance than once thought when it comes to making the team.

These four players in particular stood out.

4) Brandon Pili, defensive tackle

The Seahawks re-signed veteran nose tackle Johnathan Hankins to a one-year deal, but he's been out nursing a back injury. He figured to have the leg up when it came to being Seattle's backup defensive tackle given his veteran status, but while he's sitting out, players like Brandon Pili have gotten more of an opportunity to shine. It goes without saying that Pili has made quite the impression thus far.

He finished Friday's game with only one tackle, compared to two in Seattle's preseason debut, but that one tackle went for a safety. He displayed impressive quickness for a 6-foot-3, 334-pound man on that play.

Brandon Pili with the safety for the @Seahawks!



Watch on NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/pObKAE9xSP — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 16, 2025

Pili is far from a lock to make the team, but it feels like he's taking advantage of an increased opportunity to play. If he continues to do so, it'll be tough for the Seahawks to begin the regular season with him off their roster.

3) Dareke Young, wide receiver

Entering the preseason, it felt as if Dareke Young had no chance to make the team. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Tory Holton and Marquez Valdes-Scantling looked like the clear top four wideouts, and with guys like Ricky White III and Jake Bobo also in the mix, it felt as if there were more receivers than spots. Well, his play this preseason might have brought him back into the mix.

Young only had one reception in Seattle's preseason opener, but it went for 31 yards, tying him for the team lead. On Friday night, Young had led the team in both receptions (3) and receiving yards (52). In fact, Young had double the receiving yards that any other Seattle receiver had.

The Seahawks have liked Young, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, enough to keep him around since he was drafted, and he's seemingly playing his way into earning a roster spot this season. There's more for him to prove, and if he were to make the team it'd be in a small-ish role, but Young is at the very least in the conversation, which wasn't necessarily expected.

2) George Holani, running back

George Holani won't start at running back or even be the backup with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet in town, but the Seahawks will carry at least three, if not four running backs. Holani seems to have a clear advantage in the RB3 competition.

Damien Martinez played well after a lackluster preseason opener, but Holani backed up a good preseason opener with arguably a better showing on Friday night. Holani only carried the ball five times, but he had 49 rushing yards, giving him an average of 9.8 yards per carry. Holani also showed his versatility by putting together a long kick return (which was eventually called back due to a holding penalty on one of his teammates).

Holani has shown enough to have a clear lead in the RB3 race, and his added versatility as a returner should make him a near lock at this point to make the team.

1) Jake Bobo, wide receiver

Jake Bobo, a wideout who has had at least 100 receiving yards in each of his two NFL seasons with Seattle despite limited reps, was probably in the driver's seat when it came to earning a roster spot, but he felt a similar issue as Young to begin the preseason.

With four relative locks to make the team at receiver, the Seahawks only had a couple of spots open at most for a guy like Bobo to claim. Well, Bobo hasn't lit up the stat sheet when it comes to receptions or yards this preseason, but each of the two catches he had on Friday night happened to result in touchdowns.

Bobo might not get many, if any, red zone targets during the season considering the talent Seattle has in front of him, but he's showing that perhaps the Seahawks should change that fact. Regardless, his spot in the roster looks far more secure thanks to his two-touchdown day.