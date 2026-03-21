4 Steelers NFL Draft targets who aren't worth the risk

The Pittsburgh Steelers cannot afford to follow up an uninspired head coach hire with an uninspired 2026 NFL Draft class. The pressure is on GM Omar Khan and his staff to bring in a top-notch class to get this team out of mediocrity.

In particular, the Steelers can ill afford to miss on their Round 1 selection. Finding a difference-maker with the No. 21 overall pick may be difficult, but it's not impossible. Acquiring an above-average rookie starter at a position of need would go in the books as a big win for Pittsburgh.

It's vital that the Steelers avoid blowing their Round 1 choice on a player who does not turn into a valuable contributor. Fans of the Steel City franchise should hope their favorite team doesn't turn in any of the following four names when Pittsburgh goes on the clock.

Ty Simpson is not the long-term answer for the Steelers at quarterback

Finding a long-term starter at quarterback is going to be the franchise's biggest priority sometime in the very near future. That does not mean they should reach and make Ty Simpson the second signal-caller chosen in this year's draft.

These back-to-back throws from Ty Simpson 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QmgzLTUobr — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 9, 2025

This is not a spot where the Steelers should exercise anything resembling a half measure. They are not going anywhere as a team until they land a guy who has a chance to turn into a top-10 player at his position. Simpson's upside is that high, but his low floor makes him a poor gamble for a franchise that cannot afford to swing and miss in Round 1.

The math changes on Simpson if he slips into Round 2, but his poor play down the stretch of Alabama's season should eliminate him from contention at No. 21.

Jordyn Tyson's injury history should tell the Steelers to stay away

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At his best, Jordyn Tyson is just the sort of wide receiver the Steelers should be looking to deploy opposite D.K. Metcalf for years to come. Unfortunately for the former Arizona State standout, he misses far too many games to be the Steelers' choice in Round 1.

There's a strong chance one of Pittsburgh's peers will convince themselves Tyson will magically get healthy at the pro level. That represents more of a wish than a plan. Pittsburgh should focus their attention on prospects who project to play double-digit games for them next year.

Denzel Boston may have recent injury issues of his own, but his overall body of health is superior to Tyson's. If the Steelers are determined to land a wide receiver in Round 1 they should go for Boston or Makai Lemon instead of the tantalizing but inconsistent Tyson.

Kadyn Proctor's technique issues make him a poor fit for Pittsburgh

Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Steelers have a clear need at left guard that could be filled in Round 1 of the draft. That might be where Kadyn Proctor ends up playing at the pro level. The problem with his fit in Pittsburgh is that he may require a full redshirt season before he's ready to hold up as a quality starter.

He has the upside to be a pick in the teens, but the Steelers are not a team that can afford to wait around for him to upgrade his technique. If they want to go for a guard at No. 21, they should hope Olavaivega Ionea lands in their laps. He may not possess the elite upside that Proctor exudes, but his technique will make him a plug-and-play starter as a rookie.

There are several teams who would be wise to land Proctor in the middle of Round 1, but the Steelers aren't one of them. They can't afford the big swing he would represent.

Christen Miller plays the right position the wrong way for Pittsburgh

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cameron Heyward can't play up front for the Steelers defense forever. It makes sense that Pittsburgh should entertain the idea of landing his long-term replacement in Round 1 of this year's draft.

Christen Miller is one defensive tackle who is frequently being mocked in and around the No. 21 pick. He flashed quality playmaking ability at Georgia with his ability to knife into opposing backfields. He just doesn't have the physical mass required to anchor a pro team's run defense the way Heyward has done throughout his lengthy career.

Instead, the Steelers can look to find more of a nose tackle on Day 2 or 3 of the draft. There's quality depth to be found at that spot for savvy front offices. Miller is a good player, but he lacks the particular skillset Pittsburgh wants to deploy up front.

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