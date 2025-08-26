4 teams in dire need of WR help that Jakobi Meyers just threw a lifeline

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers reportedly requested a trade after a failed contract negotiation. While the Raiders reportedly have no desire to trade him, things can always change quickly, and this could be said just to gain some sort of leverage. Plus, the Raiders signed Amari Cooper shortly after the Meyers news came out. If an offer is strong enough, the Raiders will surely trade him.

#Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers recently met with team brass and requested to be traded, per me and @TomPelissero.



The team, citing his value, said they had no plans to do so. Meyers and the team attempted to negotiate a new contract, but could not come to terms. pic.twitter.com/GM2oUMDjt3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2025

There are plenty of teams around the league looking to upgrade their wide receiver room. After coming off a career season, Meyers would be a hot commodity if he were made available. With that in mind, let's take a look at four teams that could be in play for Meyers.

4. New York Jets

The New York Jets need another receiver in the worst possible way. They are projected to be a run-heavy offense with Justin Fields under center. However, giving Fields a dependable weapon outside of Garrett Wilson would be highly beneficial. Currently, Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard are the starting WRs next to Wilson.

Unquestionably, Meyers would be a massive upgrade, and he would make the Jets' offense less predictable. While the early returns of the Fields experiment don't look promising, giving him another weapon is the only shred of hope that it could work out for New York. Meyers also has a connection to the Jets, as Scott Turner, who was the Raiders' offensive coordinator last year, now works as the Jets' pass game coordinator. Darren Mougey will certainly be calling the Raiders about Meyers.

3. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are in the market for a wide receiver with Jordan Addison suspended for the first three games of the season and Justin Jefferson battling a hamstring injury. Even when Addison returns, and if Jefferson is healthy, the Vikings could upgrade the Jalen Nailor spot. With J.J. McCarthy entering his de facto rookie season, surrounding him with as much talent as possible is paramount. From Meyers' perspective, Minnesota would give a chance to contribute to a winning team and likely get paid.

Meyers would be an ideal fit next to Jefferson, and he would help the Vikings maintain their elite offense. Notably, Meyers recorded 1,027 yards and four touchdowns last season. In Kevin O'Connell's system, these numbers could increase. Ultimately, given the Vikings' known interest in upgrading their WR room, it's easy to connect the dots for them to be a suitor for Meyers.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a loaded defense, but their offense clearly lacks firepower. While the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf this offseason, they also traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Now the Steelers are left with Calvin Austin and Robert Woods as their WRs next to Metcalf. Undoubtedly, this is a tough spot for a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers.

For the Steelers to make this Rodgers experiment work, getting him another weapon is mandatory, and Meyers could be the perfect target. Having two athletic receivers in Meyers and DK would give the Steelers offense a much-needed element of versatility and upside. Currently, DK is poised to receive a majority of the coverage from the opposing defense. Trading for Meyers would change that, giving the Steelers a chance to field a competent offense and passing game.

1. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are an obvious suitor for Meyers. He spent his first four seasons with the Pats. While New England signed Stefon Diggs, they could still use another receiver, and Diggs is coming off an ACL injury. Recently, general manager Eliot Wolf said the Pats would be willing to make a big splash if the right player is available. A second-round pick in exchange for Meyers could be fair value.

Coming off a season where he racked up over 1,000 yards despite lackluster quarterback play, Meyers would arguably be the Pats' best receiver depending on Diggs' impact. Regardless, surrounding second-year QB Drake Maye with more weapons is logical. Currently, Demario "Pop" Douglas and third-round pick Kyle Williams are competing for the Pats' WR2 role. Needless to say, Meyers would be a welcome addition, and he would help the Pats move close to their playoff goals. Overall, if Meyers' trade talks heat up, expect the Pats to be at the center of these conversations.