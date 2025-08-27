4 teams eating a hefty helping of crow on former high draft picks on cut day

NFL teams cut their rosters officially down to 53 players on Tuesday, the mandated deadline. Historically, NFL cut day has always been brutal. For players, they have to make a professional decision that not only impacts them, but impacts his family.

For some teams, it’s more than just trimming the roster. It is admitting they missed badly on players, whom they drafted high and once believed were franchise cornerstones. This year, six organizations are swallowing their pride and cutting ties with former high draft picks, turning potential into regret.

New York Jets - WR Malachi Corley (Round 3, 2024 NFL Draft)

The New York Jets waived wide receiver Malachi Corley, their third-round pick (65th overall) from Western Kentucky just last year. Corley was expected to be a dynamic slot weapon, but struggled with drops and route discipline. He played nine games as a rookie, and only had three catches for 16 yards and two rushes for 26 yards.

New Jets general manager Darren Mougey takes over from Joe Douglas, who was fired last November, and was responsible for drafting Corley. As the Jets start over with Mougey and new head coach Aaron Glenn, Corley just became a poster boy of a house cleaning as he did not fit into new regime's plan.

New Orleans Saints - DE Isaiah Foskey (Round 2, 2023 NFL Draft)

Isaiah Foskey, a former All-American at Notre Dame, was the Saints' second-round pick (40th overall) in 2023. Foskey, who is also Notre Dame's all-time sack leader, had high expectation as he was expected to thrive under head coach Dennis Allen, who was also their defensive coordinator.

But Foskey never found his footing in Allen’s defense and was buried on the depth chart behind Carl Granderson and Chase Young. Even worse, he had zero sacks in his first two years in the NFL, which is very alarming.

Like Corley, he became a victim of the head coaching change as Allen was fired in the middle of last season, and the Saints hired former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their new head coach. Since he is only 25, there will be teams, who will take a chance on him hoping to unlock his potential.

Pittsburgh Steelers - DL DeMarvin Leal (Round 3, 2022 NFL Draft)

Historically, the Pittsburgh Steelers has drafted well. But their 2022 draft is turning into one of their worse in their history. And on Tuesday, they released defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, who was taken in the third round (84th overall).

Leal, a consensus All-American in 2021, was switched to linebacker/edge rusher this training camp. But he was buried in the depth chart behind All-Pro T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and rookie Jack Sawyer. Perhaps it was telling that he played 39 snaps in a preseason finale against Carolina, in an attempt of showcase him to another team.

Leal became the latest player from the 2022 Draft class, who is no longer with the Steelers. No. 1 Kenny Pickett and No. 2 George Pickens are no longer on the team, and now, Leal joins the list.

Chicago Bears - DL Zacch Pickens (Round 3, 2023 NFL Draft)

Chicago Bears' defensive lineman Zacch Pickens was released according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler today. Pickens was a third-round pick (64th overall) back in 2023 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.

Despite his lofty draft status, he was never productive under head coach Matt Eberflus, who also doubled as a defensive coordinator. When defensive tackle Andrew Billings went down with an injury last season, he had a chance to redeem himself. Instead, the Bears run defense went downhill and Pickens was nowhere to be seen.

With the head coaching change in Chicago this off-season, they also brought in new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. When the Bears signed veteran Grady Jarrett in free agency and drafted Shemar Turner in the second round in this year's draft, you knew the writing was on the wall for Pickens.

For general manager Ryan Poles, he has now released two third round picks he selected in consecutive years. Velus Jones Jr., who was drafted in 2022 (71st overall) was released last October after recording 12 catches for 135 yards and 19 rushing attempts for 165 yards in three years with the Bears.