4 Vikings free agency targets they can realistically sign this offseason

The Minnesota Vikings are in need of a retool this offseason, especially after a disappointing follow up to their 14-win 2024 campaign.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has not panned out to be the first-round talent head coach Kevin O'Connell hoped he'd be and reports indicate a challenger could be brought in to push the 23-year-old Michigan product.

But outside the quarterback room, Minnesota has plenty of other needs to address. Though tight purse strings could hinder that effort. The team currently sits $44.3 million over the salary cap and must continue to find savings like it did by releasing running back Aaron Jones Sr. ($14.5 million) and expecting safety Harrison Smith to retire ($26.6 million).

If they can successfully free up the funds necessary, the Vikings will need to explore some cost-effective replacements while not sacrificing any competitive integrity in the process. Let's explore some realistic options that won't break the bank.

CB Asante Samuel Jr.

As mentioned above, Smith is expected to retire but it's the depth behind cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. that should worry Vikings fans. 31-year-old Fabian Moreau is a free agent and was underwhelming in his performance with Minnesota last year. He's expected to move on but third-stringer Zemaiah Vaughn cannot be expected to inherit such a role.

Samuel recorded a single interception for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 and made just $1.255 million. He'd be a bargain buy for the Vikings who offers solid depth behind Murphy. At 26-years-old, he still has a lot of upside left in his game and gives Minnesota a buffer if injuries plague the roster at any point.

C Luke Fortner

Minnesota's starting center, Ryan Kelly, was placed on injured reserve in December after suffering his third concussion of the season. It marked the sixth of his career, which is a foreboding sign of the longevity of his tenure in Minneapolis. The team should be exploring options as it could get out of the final year of Kelly's contract with just a $3.3 million cap hit.

Former New Orleans Saints center Luke Fortner offers an economical upgrade at a projected $6.1 million salary. He earned a 66.5 overall grade (18th out of 40 centers) and 72.5 pass-blocking grade (7th out of 40) by Pro Football Focus last year, something O'Connell should be eyeing if he's serious about McCarthy being the future.

WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown

Minnesota is expected to watch WR3 Jalen Nailor walk in free agency but with the untimely passing of Rondale Moore on Feb. 21, the team is in much need of a reliable depth option for McCarthy to throw to. "Hollywood" Brown offers such an option at a cost-effective projected $6 million salary.

Brown posted 587 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 49 receptions playing with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City last year. Moving to Minneapolis probably wouldn't translate to the same results but his high-floor potential is worth the gamble on drawing an extra occasional defender away from Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

RB Kenneth Gainwell

With Jones being a cap casualty, Minnesota will have to either pursue a RB1 in the free agency market (which could prove expensive) or stick with Jordan Mason and find a more bargain bin backup while drafting its potential rusher of the future. While O'Connell evaluates draft talent at the Scouting Combine, bringing in veteran Kenneth Gainwell would be prudent.

With a tendency to thrive as a pass-catching running back, Gainwell would complement a tandem with Mason on change-of-pace downs and allow McCarthy to operate a versatile offense with a crowded backfield. He posted 537 rushing yards on 114 carries plus an additional 486 receiving yards on 73 catches in 2025, finding the endzone eight times. Gainwell could be Minnesota's secret weapon and at 26-years-old he still has plenty of upside to warrant a multi-year investment.