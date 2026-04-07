4 Vikings veterans who could easily be replaced in the 2026 NFL Draft

The front office's draft decisions in the early rounds will signal which veterans may be on the way out as the team looks to build for sustained success.

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft with an eye on bolstering their roster around quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Minnesota Vikings are going to be a sleeper team to watch during April's NFL Draft. They won nine games last year. Now with quarterback Kyler Murray under center, that total could go up with the right injection of youth. This year's college prospects offer ample opportunity to replenish Minnesota's ranks, especially after it had to flush out contracts that were eating up valuable salary cap space.

Vikings veterans that survived the culling aren't out of the woods just yet. They'll be taking stock of which positions the front office prioritizes in the first few rounds. That'll signal whether they are considered replaceable. Let's evaluate a few names who will be paying close attention.

S Theo Jackson

Minnesota Vikings safety Theo Jackson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Many mock drafts have Minnesota taking Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman with the 18th overall pick. That would be a wise move considering the team only has one free safety on the depth chart at the moment.

Theo Jackson occupies that spot and could probably feel secure there for at least this season. But he's going to have to come close to a career year to prove he deserves to stick around after that. Thieneman recorded two interceptions last year but his draft profile notes his versatility and speed are his greatest assets. That's what Jackson needs to bring to the table or risk falling behind Thieneman in the depth chart.

CB Byron Murphy Jr.

The 28-year-old Murphy isn't at the end of his rope with Minnesota yet but the front office has an opportunity to draft his successor. Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds would be an absolute steal if they manage to snag him in the second round at No. 49 overall.

Murphy has recorded 11 interceptions in the last three seasons for the Vikings which still makes him a valuable part of the defense. However, the team has to think about maintaining that dominance in a stacked NFC North. It's likely Ponds takes Isaiah Rodgers' spot on the depth chart first before Murphy's but he could easily become their top CB if he learns from 2024 Pro Bowler.

TE T.J.Hockenson

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old has just one season left on this contract and backup Josh Oliver doesn't have much value outside blocking. The front office may have options in later rounds to find a diamond in the rough but going for the best available player in round one may be worth the investment.

Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq is far and away the best tight end in the draft. He's projected to be gone before pick No. 18 but if he were to fall, there's a significant chance Minnesota feels he's necessary to take. His 560 yards and eight touchdowns last year should be enough evidence to convince the team.

RB Aaron Jones Sr.

Despite Jones restructuring his deal to remain with the team, Minnesota's running back room is in need of refreshment. The 31-year-old and his backup, Jordan Mason, are middle-of-the-pack rushers at best now and need a successor to take over the bulk of future carries. No, I'm not talking about Jeremiyah Love.

The Heisman Trophy finalist will be long gone by the time Minnesota picks in the first round and trade up would be a waste of resources. Instead, Love's backup in South Bend could be exactly what the Vikings are looking for. Jadarian Price, if available in the second round, would provide the spark Murray needs to avoid having to rush himself and provide a succession plan for Jones.