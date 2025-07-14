49ers in all-to-familiar predicament with Jauan Jennings

A year ago, the San Francisco 49ers were mired in a bitter contract dispute with their star wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk that was a major distraction throughout the summer. It eventually ended with both sides agreeing to a 4-year, $120 million extension with $76 million guaranteed.

Now, the 49ers are faced with the same drama again a year later. ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped huge news today, reporting that wide receiver Jauan Jennings wants a new contract himself.

49ers WR Jauan Jennings, who is scheduled to make $7.5 million this season in the final year of his deal, wants a new contract or a trade, per sources.



49ers extended Jennings’ deal last year, but that does not change how Jennings feels about this year. pic.twitter.com/5pWBOBjSPl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2025

With training camp looming, the situation is beginning to echo the turbulence the team faced with Brandon Aiyuk just a year ago, and the parallels are hard to ignore.

49ers about to repeat another wide receiver holdout with Jauan Jennings

Aiyuk’s contract negotiations dragged through the summer, and he did not practice during training camp. It was also marked by cryptic social media posts and trade rumors that nearly fractured team chemistry.

Jennings, who is fresh off a career-best 77 catches and 975 receiving yards in 2024, is entering the final year of his two-year deal and is scheduled to earn $7.5 million in 2025. Schfter is reporting that he is dissatisfied with his current deal and wants a new deal or to request a trade if his request cannot be met.

Aiyuk is recovering from the torn ACL and MCL injury he suffered last season, and although there are rumors that he could be ready for the season opener at Seattle, he could still begin the season on the PUP list. That means Brock Purdy will rely heavily on tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey, and Jennings as the WR1.

Jauan Jennings deserves a contract extension

It is easy to understand why Jennings is bullish. He is expected to do the heavy lifting while Aiyuk is recovering from his injuries. In addition, Deebo Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders this offseason, and Ricky Pearsall, their first-round pick last season, is coming off a rough rookie season, which was derailed when he was shot in a robbery attempt before the season started.

It will be interesting to see if Jennings will follow Aiyuk's playbook and get what he wants. And more importantly, the 49ers fans will find out if general manager John Lynch learned anything from last summer's drama, as he must deal with another contract impasse with a top receiver.