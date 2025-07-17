49ers rookie signing might change everything for second-round pick holdouts

On the eve of the NFL training camp, you will hear stories about rookies taken in the first round, who have yet to sign their rookie contract, or veterans, who decide to hold out as they are not happy with their contract and want a new contract or ask for a trade.

But 2025 marks the most usual situation, as 30 of 32 second-round picks have yet to sign their rookie contract. However, that number changed to 29 as news broke that defensive tackle Alfred Collins, the San Francisco 49ers' second-round pick (43rd overall) out of the University of Texas, signed a 4-year, $10.3 million rookie contract with over $9 million guaranteed late Wednesday night.

The next big domino in the second round has fallen: 49ers’ second-round pick Alfred Collins, the No. 43rd overall selection, reached agreement tonight on a four-year, $10.3 million deal that includes over $9 million guaranteed and now is expected to trigger multiple second-round… pic.twitter.com/iiIWgOCh7p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2025

Will Alfred Collins' signing lead to more second-round draft picks to end holdouts and sign?

The reason why very few second-rounders have yet to sign their rookie deals is because of the Houston Texans. They gave Jayden Higgins, picked 34th from Iowa State, a fully guaranteed four-year, $11.7 million contract on May 8. The following day, the Cleveland Browns signed linebacker Carson Schwesinger, taken 33rd overall, to a fully guaranteed $11.8 million deal.

Collins' contract includes a $4.14 million signing bonus and guarantees nearly 88% of the total value, setting a strong precedent for other second-round picks still holding out. Collins' signing may also serve as a pivotal moment in the broader landscape of unsigned second-round picks across the league.

There is no doubt that many teams are breathing a sigh of relief tonight. For teams, such as the Chicago Bears, with three unsigned second-round picks (Luther Burden III, Ozzy Trapilo, and Shemar Turner), there is a risk that all of them will miss valuable camp time, which could impact their development and integration into the playbook. Now that the third team has signed their second-rounder, many experts believe the dominoes will fall across the league.

Still, there might be several rookies who decide to continue their holdout in hopes of securing similar or better terms. For some, the prospect of missing part or even most of their rookie season might seem like a worthwhile gamble if it means an extra hundred thousand dollars or more in guarantees.

With Collins now under contract, all eyes turn to the remaining unsigned second-rounders. If a flurry of signings follows, Collins may be credited with breaking the logjam. If not, his deal could become a cautionary tale or a rallying point for those still on the sidelines and decide to fight for every dollar.