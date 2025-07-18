5 available free agents the Cowboys should consider bringing in for training camp

Dallas Cowboys fans know this offseason hasn’t been easy. Several familiar faces have moved on and injuries have tested the roster's depth. Heading into training camp, the Cowboys still have positions where added depth would certainly be beneficial. As the preseason approaches, Dallas has the opportunity to evaluate proven veterans who can challenge players in these position groups, add the aforementioned depth or simply make the team better.

We’ll break down five free agents who could give the Cowboys a major lift before the regular season kicks off. This isn’t an argument for Dallas signing all five of these players, but rather suggesting any combination of these guys could add something extra that may not exist on the current roster.

Depth isn’t just a luxury; it’s necessary for teams that want to play deep into January. The Cowboys have seen how thin margins can cost games. With starters like Trevon Diggs coming back from injury, a lack of depth at certain positions and young receivers still finding their way, the roster could use a spark or two.

Bringing in experienced players does more than fill out the training camp roster. Veterans force younger players to elevate their game and vice versa. They also help coaches spot who’s ready for big moments in the regular season and who needs more development. As it currently stands, Dallas has open questions in a few key spots where the right free agent could make a real difference.

Asante Samuel Jr.: Playmaker ready for a fresh start

Asante Samuel Jr. hasn’t had a smooth ride lately, but when healthy, he flashes the ball skills and instincts every secondary covets. His first two seasons showed he could match up with some of the league’s top receivers. Quick feet, anticipation, and a knack for tracking the football make him a threat in man or zone coverage.

With Diggs coming off a knee injury, adding Samuel Jr. would create competition at the corner position behind DaRon Bland, who also missed time last season due to injury. Whether as a starter or a high-end backup, he’d give Dallas options. His presence could also let the Cowboys experiment with more aggressive coverage packages, something Dan Quinn has valued in the past. Even if Samuel Jr. isn’t handed a starting job, his playmaking potential is hard to ignore.

Keenan Allen and Gabe Davis: Either player would be reliable veteran presence

Keenan Allen has built his career on separation and consistency. He might not win a footrace with CeeDee Lamb, but he’s a quarterback’s best friend on third down. Allen’s precise routes and sticky hands would help the Cowboys’ young receivers learn the nuances of the position. If unforeseen setbacks strike the top of the depth chart, Allen can step in and still move the chains.

Gabe Davis offers a different flavor. He’s a big-play threat who can stretch the field and flip momentum in a single snap. Davis’s showed he isn’t afraid of the bright lights. Adding him would not only increase the competition but also give Dak Prescott another weapon on deep shots and red zone jump balls. Allen or Davis could help the Cowboys’ offense become more dynamic, especially if the team deals with injuries or inconsistent play.

Za'Darius Smith and Kyzir White: Potential difference-makers along the front seven

Za'Darius Smith is the kind of pass rusher who can change drives by himself. With 69 career sacks (9 in 2024), he has tortured offensive tackles with his power and quickness. Even at 32 (turns 33 in September), Smith played at a high level last season, showing he still has juice on obvious passing downs. Adding him to a rotation with Micah Parsons would allow the Cowboys to stay fresh and unpredictable.

Kyzir White brings steady production at the linebacker position, a spot where Dallas could use more production and depth. White has proven to be solid in coverage, can fill run gaps and play sideline to sideline. He also brings a calming, veteran presence to a young unit. White’s experience and consistent play could help stabilize the middle of the defense, making him a smart insurance policy.

The Cowboys once again enter another season with major expectations. Exploring these free agents could give this roster the edge it needs. These veterans don’t just bring experience, they bring competition, leadership and proven production. If Dallas wants to avoid another disappointing campaign full of pitfalls and keep the Super Bowl hope alive, giving these players a shot in camp could be a wise move.