5 college football stars already shaking up the 2026 NFL Draft big board

The 2025 college football season is not anywhere near completion, but that's not stopping pro scouts from spending a lot of time evaluating the best collegiate players ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Smart teams are already working tirelessly to learn as much as they can about prospects who stand a strong chance to hear their names called in Round 1.

Arguably the biggest challenge facing NFL teams in this year's class is how to evaluate elite players at non-premium positions. It's easy to justify taking a quarterback in Round 1. The idea of spending a top-10 pick on a safety, however, is a much more complicated proposition.

The following five prospects are already shaking up the draft board for a variety of reasons. NFL fans should start to familiarize themselves with this group of players before April's draft.

NFL Draft shaker No. 1: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

The Athletic currently tabs the Ohio State safety as the top prospect in this year's draft class. That does not necessarily mean the Buckeyes star is in the frame to go No. 1 overall, though.

Downs' combination of versatility and athleticism makes him a fit in any sort of pro defense. Critics of his draft stock will point to his lack of size as a reason why he isn't worthy of going in the top 10. The other complicating part of Downs' profile is that he plays one of the least valuable positions in the pro game.

Plenty of teams spend big at cornerback while trying to get away with low-cost rookies and veteran retreads at the safety position. The impact of big-name stars like Kyle Hamilton and Brian Branch has changed the way some teams view value there, but that won't be enough to push Downs onto the top of any team's draft board.

As it stands, the odds favor Downs going in the first half of Round 1 and becoming a very valuable rookie. Just how far his stock ascends is something to watch during the pre-draft process.

NFL Draft shaker No. 2: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

No college quarterback has raised his stock as much as Fernando Mendoza over the past several weeks. The Indiana signal-caller has played well enough to give himself a shot to be the first quarterback taken in next year's draft. Some scouts think he has a chance to go No. 1 overall if things break right for him down the stretch.

Mendoza's lack of physicality is a concern for some teams. He makes up for that by getting rid of the ball quickly with elite accuracy. He may lack the physical tools to become a superstar, but it's easy to see him becoming an above-average starter.

Any team that views Mendoza as that kind of player should not hesitate to draft him in Round 1. It will be interesting to see which teams fall in love with him as the draft approaches.

NFL Draft shaker No. 3: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Alabama's roster is chock full of intriguing draft prospects, but no one grabs the eye quite like Kadyn Proctor. His combination of massive size and elite athleticism at the tackle position makes it easy for NFL teams to project him as a future All-Pro.

Projection is required, though. Proctor's technique needs a lot of work before he's ready to become a high-quality starter in the NFL. Any team that spends a first-round pick on his services will need to spend a lot of time with him before he becomes playable.

Proctor probably won't be the first tackle taken, but he's got a chance to move into the No. 2 spot in his position group. He'll be one of the most intriguing scouts of the pre-draft process, as his obvious physical tools and his sometimes spotty tape conflict.

NFL Draft shaker No. 4: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Fans who have grown tired of the annual debate about running back value in Round 1 should be ready to hear the same arguments all over again next spring. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love could easily turn into this year's version of Ashton Jeanty or Bijan Robinson, as a talent so transcendent he forces his way into the first half of the first round.

The Fighting Irish star can do everything NFL offensive coaches want to see out of the running back position. He runs the football with elite balance and surprising burst. Love's also a productive receiver with a broader route tree than most other backs of his ilk.

His athletic testing might not be quite good enough to push him into the top five, but he'll be a real object of affection for teams residing in the back half of the top 10. A big run during the back half of the college season can solidify Love's draft stock.

NFL Draft shaker No. 5: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

The rookie success of Brock Bowers with the Raiders should give Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq a lot of hope. He might be able to parlay the former Georgia star's success into a spot in the top 10 of this year's draft.

Sadiq is a really good blocker from the tight end position, but it's his pass-catching prowess and freakish athletic tools that will have NFL teams falling in love. He possesses elite speed and runs his route tree like a wide receiver. Throw in his ability to win contested catches and it's easy to see him blossoming into a difference-maker at the pro level.

Grabbing a tight end in Round 1 is still a dicey idea for some NFL teams. Sadiq has the athletic profile to buck the trend, but he needs to continue to show out down the stretch to keep his stock on the rise.