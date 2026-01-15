5 dark horse Mike Tomlin replacements who fit the Steelers type

It's the end of an era in Pittsburgh with long time Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stepping down after 19 seasons at the helm. The team now must find just its fourth clubhouse leader since 1969 and history dictates what direction it'll go in. Simply put, the Steelers have a type.

Pittsburgh's last three head coaches were previously defensive coordinators. Tomlin came from the Minnesota Vikings and Bill Cowher from the Kansas City Chiefs. The legendary Chuck Noll was the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Colts from 1966-68.

That's a clear pattern and it has yielded mostly success for the franchise. Who's to say it won't continue to follow that pattern as the Steelers re-tool for the future?

There are plenty of potential candidates with impressive resumes that would fly under the radar while other teams are vying for the services of already established head coaches. Much like Tomlin and Cowher were unexpected hires, the Steelers may let their history rhyme yet again with one of these unconventional options.

Brian Flores - Vikings defensive coordinator

Flores' contract with Minnesota expires this offseason and he's sure to be a highly-sought after candidate across all current vacancies (outside of the New York Giants for obvious reasons). He reportedly will interview with the Steelers this week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. After a less than successful stint as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Flores led the Vikings defense to serious prominence between 2023 and now.

Minnesota allowed an average of 282. 6 yards per game this season, third-best in the league, and recorded the fifth-most sacks (49.0). Flores also has a solid history with Pittsburgh as its former senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach in 2022. He'd be a natural fit with the team and could easily command the locker room.

Chris Shula - Rams defensive coordinator

Schefter already reported Wednesday that the Steelers requested to interview Shula on top of the Ram's passing coordinator, Nate Scheelhaase. So there's already some potential for someone like Shula to bring over an offensive mind like Scheelhaase to be his offensive coordinator if he's offered the job.

The Rams boasted a plus-11 turnover differential this season which was good enough for fifth-best in the league. Pittsburgh had the highest-paid defense in the league this season but only posted one more turnover than Los Angeles. Perhaps the 39-year-old Shula can unlock the Steelers potential and push the team to new heights.

Lou Anarumo - Colts defensive coordinator

Anarumo is getting interest from teams like the Giants and Tennessee Titans despite his average defensive numbers with Indianapolis this year. His stint with the Cincinnati Bengals (2019-24) is where the bulk of his resume lies and that may be what interests Pittsburgh the most.

In seven playoff appearances with Anarumo leading the defense, Cincinnati allowed just an average 19 points per game including wins over the Ravens, Buffalos Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Who wouldn't want a guy who knows how halt those locomotive offenses running their team?

Jesse Minter - Chargers defensive coordinator

Minter will also be a heavily-interviewed candidate this cycle. Pittsburgh's rival, the Baltimore Ravens, spoke with him on Wednesday for their head coaching vacancy. If the Steelers are serious about defending its AFC North crown and re-tooling with a younger roster, hearing what Minter's philosophy is as a leader wouldn't hurt especially if Baltimore is interested.

The Chargers allowed an average of 285.2 yards per game this year (fifth-best in the league) but only a plus-two turnover margin. That's mostly an offensive issue considering that side of the ball gave it away 21 times. Minter would be a solid head coaching option with a knack for what to do with a young QB (if Aaron Rodgers is, indeed, hanging up his cleats).

Matt Burke - Texans defensive coordinator

Houston's defense allowed a league-low 277.2 yards per game during the regular season. It also owned an impressive plus-17 turnover differential (second-best). At 49 years old, Burke appears to have the right balance of wisdom and spryness to bring to a franchise in need of some freshness.

Considering Burke is the one that just masterminded Houston's ability to hold Pittsburgh to just six points on Monday in the Wild Card Round, it would be surprising if he didn't catch general manager Omar Khan's attention. Bringing in a disciple of defensive guru DeMeco Ryans wouldn't hurt either.