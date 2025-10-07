5 draft picks NFL teams regret the most after Week 5 clunkers and why

Every NFL team hopes their first-round draft pick will find a way to make a positive impact early in their rookie campaign. At the very least, they hope their young players will flash the ability to blossom into above-average starters. Unfortunately, not every player finds a way to show that sort of promise.

Admittedly, it's dangerous to draw too many lasting conclusions about first round picks before Week 6 even begins. That does not mean the following five rookies don't already deserve criticism. General managers who signed off on these five rookies should be feeling the heat from their respective owners.

There's still time for these rookies to turn their careers around but they need to make some positive things happen soon. Fans of the teams who drafted these five guys should be more than a little worried heading into Week 6.

NFL struggling rookie No. 1: Kenneth Grant

The Dolphins took Grant with the hope that he could solidify the interior of their defensive line. Instead, he's been one of the worst lineman in all of the NFL to date.

His overall PFF grade of 30.4 checks in as the number 184-ranked interior lineman in the NFL. Only two players have been worse. The only upside to his rookie performance is that he's logged five pressures on the campaign. That gives coaches something to praise in the midst of a really ugly rookie season.

NFL struggling rookie No. 2: Colston Loveland

New Bears head coach Ben Johnson was hired to make quarterback Caleb Williams life easier. The franchise drafted tight end Colston Loveland in Round 1 to help him achieve that goal.

The former Michigan standout has not done much to trouble opposing defenders in his first three games. He's only managed to catch three balls for 43 yards. He was supposed to be Williams' safety blanket, but he's been an afterthought instead.

There's still plenty of time for Loveland to turn things around but he needs to get healthy and carve out a bigger target share. If he doesn't start posting bigger numbers over the next month then he's going to start seeing the word "bust" attached to his name.

NFL struggling rookie No. 3: Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter enjoyed the best game of his young career in the Jaguars win over the Chiefs but his overall season has still been underwhelming. A lot of pressure comes along with being the No. 2 overall pick. Even more pressure falls on Hunter because of all Jacksonville gave up to land him.

Hunter's uneven offensive performance can be excused due to his lack of experience at the position. The bigger concern might be his lack of defensive impact. He has not enjoyed a ton of snaps on that sife of the ball but he's struggled to even play like an average defensive back.

Hunter has more than enough physical talent to stand out as a rookie but the Jaguars are still waiting for him to show it on a consistent basis.

NFL struggling rookie No. 4: Will Campbell

Patriots fans are flying high after knocking off the Bills, but they should start to keep a close eye on how Will Campbell is performing at the tackle position. He was supposed to be one of the most polished linemen in the rookie class coming out of LSU. That's what makes his decidedly mediocre play on the young season a big concern for decision-makers in New England.

Interestingly, Campbell has performed better as a pass blocker than a run blocker. There were plenty of concerns about how his lack of arm length might cause him to struggle at tackle as a pro. Part of the appeal of drafting him in Round 1 is that he could slot in as an immediate plus for his team's run game. That hasn't manifested itself yet in the Patriots' lineman.

NFL struggling rookie No. 5: Walter Nolen

A lot of NFL fans called Walter Nolen a reach for the Cardinals with the No. 16 overall pick. Starting the season on PUP hasn't done anything to assuage those concerns for the former Ole Miss defender.

There's a chance that Nolen can get healthy soon and find his way into Arizona's defensive rotation but time is starting to work against him. If he doesn't make his way back onto the field in the next several weeks there's a chance it will turn into a lost season. A player with Nolen's record of inconsistency may not be able to afford that kind of start to his NFL Career.