5 NFL Draft prospects that will steal team’s hearts in CFB Week 2

Week 2 of the college football does not feature quite as many blockbuster matchups that populated the Week 0 and Week 1 schedules. That does not mean NFL fans and scouts don't see several interesting matchups that could greatly impact the draft stock of players involved.

No savvy general managers will make lasting judgments so early in the season, but Week 2 will provide another valuable data point in the pre-draft process. Prospects that get off to hot starts have a chance to shoot up draft boards at a rapid rate. Those who disappoint early in the season will face a long road ahead if they want to climb up the consensus boards as the draft draws near.

NFL fans and scouts should keep a particularly close eye on the following five prospects this week. Each has a big opportunity to positively influence their draft stock.

NFL Draft prospect No. 1: Kenyon Sadiq

The Oregon tight end already has the inside track to be the first tight end selected in April's draft. Kenyon Sadiq's challenge is to continue to improve his stock to the point where he can hear his name called in the top 10.

He and his Ducks will take on Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Cowboys defense has some athleticism but is far from a shut down unit. Sadiq should be able to put up big numbers against the Pokes in an intriguing matchup of two Power 4 squads.

Sadiq can grab headlines with his receiving statistics, but don't overlook his willingness to help spring his running backs with his blocking ability. He's a well-rounded tight end prospect with star potential.

NFL Draft prospect No. 2: Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza started the year with subtle Round 1 hype but the Indiana quarterback was erratic in his team's Week 1 victory over Old Dominion. The Hoosiers dominated ODU on the ground but struggled to get their pass game going.

Scouts want to see him dominate lesser competition this week. Kennesaw State comes to Bloomington on the heels of a close loss at Wake Forest in Week 1. The Hoosiers will expect to get their aerial attack on track versus the Owls.

Mendoza needs to put up big numbers on Saturday to bounce back from a sub-par effort last week. A big day could go a long way towards keep him in the Round 1 conversation.

NFL Draft prospect No. 3: R Mason Thomas

Michigan heads to Oklahoma for a night game on ABC in what could be the most interesting matchup of the weekend. The Sooners need edge rusher R Mason Thomas to show up in a big way to slow down the Wolverines' passing attack.

Thomas' lack of length means he needs to be a productive, speed rusher this year to elevate his draft stock. He could have been a top-100 pick last year but he elected to come back to school to refine his skills. Thomas needs a good performance against Michigan's quality tackles to quell NFL concerns about his lack of measurables.

NFL Draft prospect No. 4: Sam Leavitt

Arizona State and Mississippi State will clash this weekend in a solid matchup of two Power 4 programs. The high-profile game gives Sun Devils' quarterback Sam Leavitt a chance to elevate his draft stock on the national stage.

His team will be solid favorites against the Bulldogs, but he needs to produce against an SEC secondary to lead his team to victory. He's not in the Round 1 conversation for most teams at the moment, but he's got a chance to move up as the season progresses. Lighting up the MSU secondary could get him first round buzz earlier than most scouts would have expected.

NFL Draft prospect No. 5: Isaiah World

Oregon pried tackle Isaiah World away from Nevada in the portal and he looks primed to be the next Ducks tackle to hear his name called in Round 1. A good performance against Oklahoma State could solidify his draft stock in the 20s and give him a platform to move up as the season progresses.

World shows impressive length and feet in pass blocking, but scouts will want to see more physicality from him at the point of attack. He has the frame to move the opposition, but needs to play with better leverage. If he can show a nasty streak against the Cowboys, it's easy to see his draft stock rise as a result.