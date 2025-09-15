Two weeks into the NFL season, we're starting to see some usage patterns emerge, which also means we're starting to see some players whose lack of usage is a concern.

These are players whose teams need them to step up if they're going to salvage their 2025 seasons. That doesn't necessarily mean these players are on winless teams or anything, but we're not talking about the Baltimore Ravens, who should probably target DeAndre Hopkins slightly more, but also are clear Super Bowl contenders who can get away with targeting him just twice when those turn into two big catches and a touchdown.

Anyway, here are five players who need the ball more.

Colston Loveland - Chicago Bears

The Bears used a first-round pick on tight end Colston Loveland this year. In Week 1, Loveland was targeted twice, bringing in both passes for 12 yards. It was a quiet opener, but surely the Bears would find a way to get their rookie weapon involved in Week 2, right? RIGHT?

LOL, nope! Loveland was targeted just once in a blowout loss to the Lions on Sunday, and that target didn't come until the final drive of the game when the Bears had already benched starting quarterback Caleb Williams for Tyson Bagent.

I mean, what are we doing here?

Bears starting tight end Cole Kmet isn't some scrub, but the fact that the Bears spent the No. 10 overall pick on Colston suggested that the team was prepared to move on from Kmet as the primary tight end. That's still (probably) going to happen eventually, especially when considering that Kmet has just six targets through two games, but the fact that the Bears aren't using Loveland at all right now is just baffling, especially if they're also not using Kmet.

Come on, Ben Johnson! You're supposed to be an offensive genius, so find a way to get your young talent involved!

Luther Burden III - Chicago Bears

Speaking of Bears rookies, wide receiver Luther Burden III has three targets through the first two games of his career, totalling two receptions for two yards.

I don't blame the coaching staff for Burden's lack of touches nearly as harshly as I blame them for Loveland's, but the team needs to find a way to utilize its second-round pick. Even if he just winds up being the fourth option behind D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze and whichever tight end is on the field, the Bears need to at least draw up something for him.

There was talk this preseason about how Burden could eat in the slot in a Ben Johnson offense. That hasn't materialized, and it's a bit surprising, because all the preseason chatter around Burden seemed positive. Using Olamide Zaccheaus more than Burden just feels like an odd move, especially in a blowout loss where it became clear fairly quickly that the Bears weren't sniffing a win.

TreVeyon Henderson - New England Patriots

The Patriots are the only team featured in this article to have actually won this week, so I'm not trying to say I know football better than Mike Vrabel or anything like that. I just think that TreVeyon Henderson is a freaking WEAPON and the Patriots need to find a way to get the ball in his hands more often.

I really liked what they did with him in Week 1. He had just five carries, but the team made sure he was heavily involved in the passing game, with Henderson bringing in all six of his targets. He didn't produce a ton on those touches, but it was still good to see Henderson get those touches.

But in Week 2, Henderson had just three carries, two fewer than Antonio Gibson. Gibson was really good on Sunday, so I'm not trying to hate on him, but Henderson also only had two targets. If you're going to use Gibson more on the ground, okay! New England has a solid group of running backs and things happen. Henderson's lack of targets, though, is something that needs to change.

DeMario Douglas - New England Patriots

DeMario Douglas had such a weird stat line in Week 1. He was targeted seven times, but he caught just two of those. He had a touchdown, but he finished with negative receiving yards. That probably played a part in his lack of usage in Week 2.

Against the Dolphins, Douglas was targeted just once, catching an eight-yard pass. And it's not like he just wasn't getting the ball; he wasn't even getting on the field! Don't quote me on this because I didn't watch every snap of this game, but when you search a player's name on X and literally every post is someone being like "has DeMario Douglas touched the field," you know something weird is up.

New England just doesn't seem like it really likes Douglas this season, opting instead to give heavy snaps to Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins. And, I mean...both players scored touchdowns this week, so I can't hate too much, but both players also had just one catch each and a combined three targets, so...I don't know. I don't! I like Douglas and think New England needs him on the field. You don't get lucky enough to face the Dolphins every week.

Kaleb Johnson - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers looked pretty good in Week 1, but things came crashing back down in a hurry on Sunday in a 31-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Third-round pick Kaleb Johnson had just one touch in Week 1. In Week 2, he had...one touch, again. He's sitting at two carries for negative one yard through the first two weeks of his NFL career.

Look: This is not a good situation for a struggling young running back. You have a veteran coach in Mike Tomlin who is going to lean on players he trusts and you have a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who is known for being extremely particular about what players are on the field with him.

At the same time, if Johnson doesn't get on the field, how is he supposed to get out of this slump? Are we just supposed to write off his rookie season after two games? It'd be a shame if that winds up being the case, because Johnson is a talented back, especially between the tackles.