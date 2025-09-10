5 NFL rookies that passed the eye test in Week 1

The NFL Draft has warped our brains. Draft season seems to stretch on forever with pro days, the Senior Bowl and the Combine, and in that time, teams and fans raise and lower each prospect's value with reckless abandon.

By time the draft actually rolls around, we've all convinced ourselves that some players will be busts and others stars before they've ever played a pro down. People laughed at the Broncos for drafting Bo Nix 12th overall last year, for instance, and then he silenced the critics by having a phenomenal rookie season in which he led Denver to a playoff berth.

One game isn't nearly enough of a sample size to judge a player, but it's more than enough time to tell which rookies already stand out. Some guys just have the look, and even in their NFL debut, some have the confidence and the trust of their teammates and coaches that portend a successful career.

For most rookies, the jury is still out. Cam Ward made some good throws against arguably the league's best defense, but his receivers let him down with drops and his final stat line was unsightly. Will Campbell had a tough time against the Raiders, while Kelvin Banks held up pretty well for a Saints team that few people expect to contend. Ashton Jeanty found the end zone but little room to run otherwise. Shemar Stewart looked no worse for wear after a lengthy holdout.

We could do a deep dive on every rookie, but for now, the following five really stood out as being ready for their close-up.

Emeka Egbuka looked like Baker Mayfield's new best friend

Emeka Egbuka made a strong case in Week 1 for the draft philosophy of taking the best player available, regardless of need. The Bucs already had Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, so the former Ohio State receiver seemed more like a luxury pick when they took him 19th overall. Now he's a big reason why they're heavily favored to repeat as NFC South champs.

With Godwin targeting a possible Week 5 return as he recovers from ankle surgery, Egbuka stepped up to be the catalyst for a key divisional road win. His four catches were fewer than six other rookies, but along with the Chargers' Quentin Johnston, he was the only player in the league to reel in two touchdown grabs.

Egbuka's second touchdown, with 59 seconds left in the game, proved to be the winner after Younghoe Koo missed a tying field goal attempt, and it staked him to an early lead in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

Carson Schwesinger was far from overmatched against the high-powered Bengals

Shemar Stewart had a dynamite game in his Bengals debut, but terrorizing the Browns isn't impressive on its own. That's why I'm going with his opponent in Week 1, Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

Schwesinger recorded eight tackles against an explosive Cincinnati attack, and he helped hold Joe Burrow and company to just seven second-half yards. The Browns' defense should have won them this game, but problems on special teams and a couple of unlucky interceptions off the hands of their receivers did them in.

Still, Schwesinger did his part by showing impressive instincts and range. Just look at how he closed on this pass to Chase Brown to break it up:

The Browns already have a monster up front with Myles Garrett and one of the league's best corners in Denzel Ward. Schwesinger looks like he'll give them a star on all three levels of the defense.

Tyler Warren was a real weapon as the Colts had their way with the Dolphins

Many people around the league were surprised when the Bears took Colston Loveland ahead of Tyler Warren in the draft. Those two will be compared throughout their careers as a result, but for one week at least, Warren got the first laugh.

The Colts were perhaps the most surprising team of the day for the way they dismantled the Dolphins, and Warren played a key role by catching seven balls for 76 yards. He was targeted nine times, the most on the team, and he even showed his versatility by taking a carry three yards, too.

Warren was named Pro Football Focus's Rookie of the Week for his outstanding performance, and the site noted that among tight ends, only Brock Bowers had a higher yards per route run.

Colts had coach Shane Steichen called Warren "an old-school, throwback freaking baller" in the postgame press conference. Needless to say, I think he likes his new offensive weapon.

Will Johnson looked like the heir to Patrick Peterson's throne in his Cardinals debut

With the exception of Shedeur Sanders, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson had the sharpest fall from where he was projected to be drafted. Once thought to be a top-10 pick, he ended up dropping all the way to the Cardinals at No. 47.

Teams were concerned about Johnson's health, but he sure looked fit as a fiddle in Week 1. He broke up three passes against the Saints, helping hold them to 13 points on the road even as Spencer Rattler threw 46 passes. He also had a beautiful interception on a deep ball to the end zone that was called back due to a penalty away from the play, and he laid out Chris Olave with a bone-crunching hit.

Cardinals rookie CB Will Johnson in his NFL debut:



- targeted 7 times

- allowed just 4 catches for 32 yards

- had 3 passes defended

- had an INT called back because of a penalty far away from the play

- this crunching hit



Stone cold baller.pic.twitter.com/Hmfh4kapr2 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2025

That's a star-making performance that was reminiscent of what Patrick Peterson used to do in his prime. Peterson came home to retire as a Cardinal in April, just 10 days before the Cardinals drafted his heir apparent. Now Johnson looks set to continue his legacy.

Armand Membou helped the Jets to a shockingly good offensive performance against the Steelers

Offensive linemen rarely get enough love for the work they do, but we can't let Armand Membou's first pro performance go by unnoticed. The former Missouri tackle didn't allow a single pressure of Justin Fields by the vaunted Steelers defense, and he helped pave the way for the Jets to run for 182 yards.

Membou was often matched up against former Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt, and to be honest, he put the Steelers star in the dirt. Membou was a rock star at right tackle, earning not just PFF's best grade among rookie offensive linemen, but among all offensive linemen. That's insane for a guy making his first start.

With Aaron Glenn as the head coach, the Jets' defense will be better than what it showed against Aaron Rodgers. If Membou really is a star, then this offense will continue to put up yards and points, and the Jets could surprise a lot of people.