5 NFL wide receivers who could be traded next and where they'll land

The first wave of NFL free agency has finally quelled and a significant number of players have found new homes for hefty pay days.

A residual effect of those signings has always been blockbuster trades for teams that missed out in the free agent cycle or have to offload a financial ball and chain. One of those teams was the Miami Dolphins who shipped star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle off to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.

While it made sense for Miami to further open more cap space, the move indicated Denver is leaning fully into "win-now" mode. The Broncos aggression could spur a run on wideouts in the trade market, especially with Waddle's price setting the bar (2026 first, third & sixth-round picks).

If that's the case, here are the top candidates for getting dealt either ahead of April's draft or by the November deadline.

A.J. Brown

If there's any team not directly involved in the Waddle trade that benefitted the most it would be the Philadelphia Eagles. The king's ransom Miami got in that deal should easily be the floor for Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman whenever any team calls about Brown's availability. Granted, the soon-to-be 29-year-old probably won't fetch an exact replica of that return but Roseman has every excuse to wait out the market and not sell his three-time Pro Bowler.

Predicted destination: New England Patriots

After letting Stefon Diggs go in free agency, the New England Patriots wide receiver room was looking sparse. The team managed to sign former Green Bay Packers wideout Romeo Doubs but you could argue it's still missing a true No. 1 pass catcher. It's unlikely the Patriots would spend the kind of draft capital necessary on Brown ahead of April but if they appear to be on a path back to the Super Bowl, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf should pull the trigger on Brown to bolsters Drake Maye's chances.

Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

While many may have thought Brandon Aiyuk was already on the free agent market, there's a bit of a caveat to his voided contract situation with the San Francisco 49ers. The team still controls his rights for the time being and has to release him in order for him to sign where he pleases. But it wouldn't surprise me if general manager John Lynch is reading tea leaves and believes he can convince a team to give up a late-round pick for the 2020 first-round selection.

Predicted destination: Washington Commanders

If Aiyuk was a free agent, reports indicate his preferred destination is Washington to reunite with his former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels. It's unclear if the Commanders' brass returns to the same interest but there comes a time where you've got to make your star quarterback comfortable and Daniels clearly wants to play with his Sun Devil pal. Lest general manager Adam Peters begin an unnecessary rift with Daniels, a No. 2 wideout that could replace Deebo Samuel is well worth a seventh-round pick just to ensure nobody else snatches him from the bay area.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone called trade rumors involving the team's WR1 "fraudulent" and hyped Brian Thomas Jr. as a key component of the passing game. So, you're telling us there's a chance? No player is ever truly not for sale and the Jaguars aren't fooling anyone. Thomas was getting trade interest at last year's deadline and will likely get more of the same if Jacksonville regresses from its AFC South title position in 2026.

Predicted destination: New York Giants

New York has six wide receivers that could see double-digit targets this coming season with Malik Nabers set to reclaim his WR1 status after recovering from an ACL tear. But you'd be insane to think anybody outside of Darnell Mooney has a realistic shot at challenging for the WR2 slot. General manager Joe Schoen is desperate to keep his job and not be pushed out by John Harbaugh's regime, so taking a home run swing for Nabers' former LSU teammate - perhaps sending one or two of the pass catchers on the roster back to Jacksonville to sweeten a deal - could very well be in the cards.

Chris Olave

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Despite trade rumors at last year's deadline, the Saints and Olave have reportedly been working on a contract extension. However, no word on those talks has emerged since last fall which doesn't necessarily bode well as the two approach the 2026 season, the last in Olave's contract. I'm not trying to stir drama where there isn't but the foundation seems to be set for a trade if those negotiations don't make significant progress past this summer.

Predicted destination: Kansas City Chiefs

We all know the Kansas City Chiefs won't stay down for long. 2025 was likely a fluke down year emphasized by Patrick Mahomes' late injury. He should be ready to go for 2026 and if he's got the team anywhere near sniffing a top seed in the playoffs, the front office will be looking to buy an asset that solidifies their Super Bowl contention. Olave would shore up a wide receiver room that is topped by Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy by providing a veteran presence and a more stable catch-rate than Hollywood Brown.

Keon Coleman

Buffalo Bills wide reciever Keon Coleman | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills said the quiet part out loud when head coach Sean McDermott was let go. Wide receiver Keon Coleman is not in the front office's good graces and perhaps never was. General manager Brandon Beane seemed to walk back shade he threw at the 22-year-old by telling NFL Network at the Scouting Combine he's looking forward to a "full reset" with Coleman this season. Translation: Perform or you're out of here.

Predicted destination: Minnesota Vikings

If Coleman is continuing to struggle to produce like the early-round selection he was, Buffalo could easily find a suitor by the deadline. The Minnesota Vikings are hoping to be a buyer now that QB Kyler Murray is at the helm with weapons Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at his disposal. With the departure of Jalin Nailor and premature passing of Rondale Moore, the Vikings are in need of a WR3. Coleman could get a new lease on his career and demonstrate he's still an elite prospect while Buffalo recoups value and Beane can select the guy he actually wants.