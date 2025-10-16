5 realistic NFL trades that would turn the Super Bowl picture on its head

The NFL Trade Deadline is fast approaching, and a number of Super Bowl contenders are looking to strengthen their title credentials by adding the right veteran. In-season deals might not be as popular in football as with some other high-profile sports, but fans could see more trades than normal this year ahead of the November 4th deadline.

The lack of a clear cut Super Bowl favorite has a number of teams making calls to see what sort of stars might be available. Predictably, edge rusher seems to be the most in demand position for would be contenders. The market is not blessed with a ton of sack artists but there are a few intriguing names that could be on the move.

Teams shopping for help at other, non-premium positions might have more luck in the coming weeks. Dipping into the trade market for a pass-catcher, cornerback or offensive lineman might be a shrewd method for a team to improve. As usual, high-priced veterans can be had for less draft capital than younger players with untapped potential.

NFL fans should be prepared to see a flurry of trade activity in the coming days. If any of these five players land with these specific teams it could do wonders to change the league's Super Bowl odds heading down the stretch of the 2025 regular season.

Trey Hendrickson to the Lions

Aidan Hutchinson is a clear star for Detroit at his defensive end spot but the team continues to search for a quality partner for him on the other side of the line. Trey Hendrickson is the sort of veteran who could make the Lions' front four unplayable when the postseason rolls around.

Cincinnati has to understand that the odds are stacked against Hendrickson sticking with the team past the current season. That makes trading him now for draft capital a smart move for the front office. Things might be different if Joe Burrow was healthy, but this being somewhat of a lost season for the Bengals makes trading their best veteran the right course forward.

Tariq Woolen to the Eagles

Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean give the Eagles one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL. The problem for Philadelphia is that they lack a quality No. 3 option to round out their secondary. Buying low on Tariq Woolen could give the Super Bowl contenders to fill that void in a major way.

The Seahawks recognize that Woolen has not played the best football of his career this season. His PFF grade of just 42.5 on the year ranks him as the 159th ranked corner in the NFL. Philadelphia would be betting on his physical traits to help him improve his performance after a change of scenery.

David Njoku to the Colts

The Colts are the biggest surprise team in the NFL this year but they cannot afford to rest on their laurels ahead of this year's trade deadline. Giving quarterback Daniel Jones one more weapon in the form of tight end David Njoku could help boost their offense down the stretch.

The Browns like Njoku but they should be working to offload any veteran of value in the coming weeks. He is particularly superfluous to Cleveland's offense as rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. emerges as a quality weapon. Jones needs another safety blanket and Njoku could give them just that.

DeAndre Hopkins goes back to the Chiefs

DeAndre Hopkins is not the superstar he was back in his prime but he's still a productive secondary option for a quality offense. That allowed him to profile as a nice add for the Ravens in the offseason but their early season struggles now make him an awkward fit for Baltimore.

The Chiefs know Hopkins well from his past tenure with the franchise. Patrick Mahomes has done well working with a revolving door of receivers this year but he could use another adult in the room. Hopkins' ability to make contested catches down the field could unlock a new dimension for Kansas City's aerial attack.

Alvin Kamara changes his mind and goes to the Chargers

Alvin Kamara insists he wants to stay with the Saints, but the Chargers need to test the player's resolve. They desperately need running back help after losing Najee Harris to a torn Achilles.

The idea of Kamara becoming a receiving threat for quarterback Justin Herbert should excite football fans throughout the league. He could give Los Angeles the ability to turn short throws and screens into long gains. That's particularly important given the Chargers' struggles to protect their franchise signal-caller.

The odds are stacked against Kamara changing his mind, but the Chargers need to make a call. He could turn them from intriguing playoff team to Super Bowl favorites. It's time for Los Angeles to go all in with this kind of move.