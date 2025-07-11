5 surprise NFL stars who could be trade candidates in 2025

The 2025 NFL offseason has been a whirlwind of aggressive of trades and unexpected roster shakeups. Teams across the league are doubling down on either win-pushes or complete restructures, and nowhere was this more evident than in Pittsburgh and Dallas.

The Steelers in many stunning moves this offseason traded all-pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins and acquired CB Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith. They also traded for DK Metcalf. In Dallas, they traded with the Steelers to acquire George Pickens to help bolster their offense and add another weapon for Dak Prescott.

These moves have shifted the NFL landscape dramatically — pretty much proving that no one is safe in the NFL. With that in mind, here are five surprising names who could be the next trade chips to fail in 2025.

5. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Why he’s a surprise:

Travis Etienne remains one of the NFL’s most electric dual-threat backs, but 2025 could mark a crossroads in his Jaguars career. After back-to-back seasons of high usage but inconsistent production, Jacksonville’s new head coach Liam Coen is reshaping the offense — and the backfield.

Coen, who takes over after the departure of Doug Pederson, brings a system with heavy emphasis on distribution and matchup-based play calling. As part of that shift, the Jaguars drafted Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round (104th overall), signaling potential changes in workload allocation.

With Etienne entering the final year of his rookie deal and has been battling injuries the last few years, Jacksonville may see him as a valuable trade chip — especially if Tuten shows early promise with his speed and abilities.

What he brings:

Etienne is a true home-run hitter. He combines elite burst, strong hands out of the pocket and can break tackles in between the trenches. When healthy, he is one of the most dangerous running backs in football because of his ability in space and to make people miss.

Trade outlook:

The Jaguars have denied trade rumors, but we all know the deal and have seen this in history — a former first-round pick in a contract year with proven versatility is a valuable preseason or mid-season asset. If Coen believes Tuten is the new guy, expect Etienne’s name to come up as top trade candidates.

A fourth or fifth round is a realistic return, particularly from playoff contenders or rebuilding but rising teams looking to replace an injuried starter or upgrade their backfield explosiveness. Teams like the Cowboys, Bengals and Panthers could be watching closely.

4. Curtis Samuel, WR, Buffalo Bills

Why he’s a surprise:

Buffalo signed Samuel to a three-year, $24 million contract last offseason, hoping his speed and gadget play ability would complement Josh Allen. Instead, Samuel had a disappointing 2024 season, totaling just 253 receiving yards and one touchdown. With second year player Keon Coleman planning a breakout season and Khalil Shakir still on the lineup, along with Dalton Kincaid expecting to ascend in his third year, Samuel suddenly looks like the odd man out.

Salary-cap wise, Buffalo could benefit from moving his $9 million cap hit, especially with multiple defensive starters due for extensions.

What he brings:

Samuel still can be a unique weapon for many teams if he is used properly. He can line up inside or outside, take jet sweeps, run motions and stretch defenses vertically. He’s not a WR1 but he can be a solid slot wide receiver.

Trade outlook:

Buffalo would likely settler for a mid to late round pick just to free up space. Teams needing receiver depth or looking for offensive versatility like the Saints or Seahawks could be good fits.

3. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

Why he’s a surprise:

Doubs emerged as a reliable target for Jordan Love in 2023 and 2024, finishing last season with 600 yards and 4 touchdowns. But the Packers used two of their top three 2025 picks on wide receivers, generation questions regarding Doubs future.

Green Bay could use his leadership along with Christian Watson and Jayden Reed to mentor the young guys and develop them, but if the Packers see that the rookies are doing just fine in 2025, Doubs could be the first one out the door.

What he brings:

Doubs has excellent body control, wide catch radius and toughness in contested situations. He’s a strong route runner who consistently moves the chains — ideal for a team looking for a reliable WR2 or high-end WR3.

Trade outlook:

With two years left on his rookie deal, Double could fetch a second-third round pick from a receiver needy team. A trade wouldn’t come as a total shock considering the Packers' deep receiver room, but it would be a clear signal that Green Bay is confident in its young weapons.

2. Trey Hendrickson, Edge Rusher, Cincinnati Bengals

Why he’s a surprise:

Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks for the second consecutive season, yet he remains unsigned beyond 2025 and has expressed frustration with the Bengals front office. His camp reportedly turned down a $28 million extension earlier this summer, and if no long term deal materializes, Cincinnati could look to trade him rather than lose him for nothing in free agency.

What he brings:

Hendrickson is a disruptive force off the edge. He plays with relentless energy, elite hand usage and high football IQ. His 17.5 sacks last season weren’t flukes, he’s become one of the game’s most consistent pass rushers.

Trade outlook:

If Cincinnati trades him, they’ll want a first round pick in return, possibly more. That might scare off some teams, but a franchise on the brink of contention could be tempted. I honestly think Hendrickson is worth anything just cause how dominant he is.

1. Tyrann Mathieu, Safety, New Orleans Saints

Why he’s a surprise:

Mathieu restructured his deal to remain in New Orleans for one more year, but the Saints are still projected to be over $47 million above the 2025 salary cap. They’ll likely have to make difficult decisions — starting with veteran contracts.

Mathieu is still a productive player, but at 33 years old, his trade value is dwindling. If the Saints pivot towards youth or try to cut costs, he could be one of the first to go.

What he brings:

“The Honey Badger” remains a leader in every sense. He brings leadership, playing near the box, patrolling the deep third and doesn’t mean covering big athletic tight ends. His instincts and communication make him invaluable, especially on younger defenses.

Trade outlook:

He’s not worth a high draft pick anymore, but a sixth or seventh rounder, or a player swap could get a deal done. A playoff contender team would be tempted to do this deal, like the Bills or the Eagles.

The NFL has entered an era where front offices are more aggressive and calculated than ever before, teams are willing to make bold trades that once seemed impossible in order to win a Super Bowl.

We’ve seen a lot of fireworks this offseason and I expect a lot more to pop off come training camp, preseason and during the regular season.

Expect all these five guys to be the names to watch for to be moved. If the right call comes in — and the price is right — don’t be surprised if they’re wearing new uniforms by midseason.