5 teams that should be kicking themselves for missing out on Terry McLaurin

At least one NFL contract standoff has finally reached a resolution: Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders agreed to a contract extension on Monday afternoon, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting a three-year deal worth some $96 million.

McLaurin sticking in Washington always made the most sense for both sides. The Commanders retain the WR1 their offense so desperately needs, while McLaurin gets a payday more in line with his production over the last couple of years (and allows him to cash in now rather than hitting free agency on the wrong side of 30).

While this is great news for Washington, though, it's a heartbreaker for several teams who viewed McLaurin's July trade request as a golden opportunity. These clubs in need of a wide receiver were likely doing everything they could to pry him away from the Commanders. Now, though, it's back to the drawing board, with precious little time left until Week 1.

5. Minnesota Vikings

On the one hand, you can understand why the Minnesota Vikings weren't thrilled about the prospect of breaking the bank to land another wide receiver. Jordan Addison's suspension and Justin Jefferson's nagging hamstring injury are short-term concerns; those two are still locked in as foundatoinal pieces moving forward.

On the other hand ... trying to win a Super Bowl is also a short-term concern, and right now the cupboard is looking awfully bare for JJ McCarthy as he gets set to make his long-awaited NFL debut. Even if Jefferson is able to suit up for Week 1, there's nothing but the likes of Jalen Nailor (himself questionable due to injury) and rookie Tai Felton behind him. That's putting a lot on the plate of your rookie QB, and going all-in on this team would've been more than justified. Now, they'll just have to hope they can stay afloat until the reinforcements arrive.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Unlike Minnesota, the Las Vegas Raiders likely weren't one more weapon away from inner-circle contention in the AFC. But everything about this team suggests they're hoping to win right away, from the Geno Smith contract to tapping Pete Carroll as their next head coach. And that's a problem, considering just how few weapons Smith will have to work with outside of stud tight end Brock Bowers.

Chip Kelly can do some sick stuff in the running game with Ashton Jeanty, but eventually you're going to need to push the ball down the field. It's unclear how Vegas plans on doing that; Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker are nice pieces, but they're more possession options than anything, and speedster Dont'e Thornton is just a rookie. McLaurin would've fit this offense perfectly, and the Raiders had the cap space to get this done.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Would putting McLaurin and DK Metcalf — the player whose contract McLaurin was using as a comp, and which his deal fell just short of matching — together on the same depth chart have led to some potential dysfunction down the line? Absolutely, especially considering you've got Aaron Rodgers throwing them the ball.

But much like the two previous teams on this list, the Pittsburgh Steelers are heavily invested in trying to win this year. Rodgers isn't likely to stick around beyond 2025, and after that, a hard reset could await. But this offense doesn't seem all that different from last year's mediocre unit, with a black hole opposite Metcalf where George Pickens used to be. McLaurin was the best available option to fill that hole with a player ready to produce right now. Remember this when Rodgers is actively ignoring Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek in Week 4.

2. New England Patriots

Again, the timelines don't quite match up here. The New England Patriots are still ascending with Drake Maye entering his second season (and his first under Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniel), and New England still has plenty of time to keep its powder dry and figure out who will and won't be part of their next era of contention.

Still, while McLaurin might not be the perfect age fit for a young QB, he's a legit ball-winner on the outside who can serve as the sort of all-around No. 1 that would allow Stefon Diggs to slide into a role for which he's a bit better suited at this stage of his career. With McLaurin in the fold, this Patriots team could've been something to really reckon with, especially given the power vacuum below Buffalo in the AFC East.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

Ladd McConkey is tremendous, but the Los Angeles Chargers still desperately need to give Justin Herbert a bit more help on the outside. Keenan Allen is a limited slot option, Quentin Johnston is who he is at this point and Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith are both unproven rookies. There's just not a lot in the way of reliable targets for this passing offense, which is already fighting with a hand tied behind its back thanks to the presence of OC Greg Roman.

McLaurin is the sort of player who makes Roman's (and Herbert's) life much easier, someone you can line up outside and ask to go beat the man across from him. L.A. has no excuse not to be aggressive about contending, and McLaurin was the perfect fit. Now, they're left once again hoping they can make chicken salad.