5 Vikings NFL Draft targets who aren't worth the risk

The Minnesota Vikings made arguably one of the biggest splashes in free agency by signing quarterback Kyler Murray. However, the team still has a myriad of other needs that went unaddressed and waiting for April's NFL Draft won't be the solution.

There are a lot of ways the Vikings could go with the No. 18 overall pick but they've got to be wise about it. Sometimes taking the best available player isn't always the best option.

There are multiple prospects that could be available when Minnesota is on the clock with concerning injury histories or inconsistent performances. Let's take a look at a few the Vikings should avoid.

CB Jermod McCoy

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee product has been rated an elite cornerback prospect with a 90.6 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus... in 2024. McCoy could go as early as No. 10 overall as some mock drafts have suggested but that's if teams are willing to bet on his abilities after having missed the entire 2025 season recovering from a torn ACL.

Minnesota's defense is already porous with the departures of cornerbacks Fabian Moreau and Jeff Okudah in free agency. Frankly, both of them weren't re-signed because of their own struggles to stay healthy. The Vikings can't afford to risk a premium draft pick on a secondary addition who may only be available to plug that hole for less than 17 games per season.

WR Jordyn Tyson

Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

With the departure of Jalin Nailor in free agency and the premature passing of Rondale Moore, the Vikings are in need of a WR3. Jordan Addison is on the final year of his rookie contract and could get a huge pay day in free agency if Minnesota can't afford his services. All of those circumstances make selecting a wide receiver in the first round very tempting, especially if top prospects Carnell Tate (Ohio State) and Makai Lemon (USC) are taken in the Top 15.

Minnesota should hold steady and address a different need at No. 18 rather than panic and take Jordyn Tyson. The Arizona State product is considered a first-round talent and probably will be selected in the first 32 picks. That being said, he suffered a staggering number of injuries in college including a torn ACL, MCL, PCL and a pulled hamstring. His numbers despite those are incredibly impressive but should Minnesota use its first round selection on a guy who poses the risk of reaggravating any of those ailments?

DT Caleb Banks

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks | Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Florida Gator has been frequently mocked to Minnesota but also as high as No. 15 overall, so his profile is impressive enough. That mostly comes from Banks' massive six-foot-six, 327 pound frame which would be imposing for any NFL offensive line and Minnesota could use some of that size having released DTs Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave.

Here's the catch, though. Banks broke his foot at the Scouting Combine in February and had it surgically repaired on March 9. That's going to sideline him from football activities until June. It's the latest ailment in a lower extremity that has impacted Banks' career. He played just three games for the Gators in 2025 after sitting out with another foot injury. From a pure performance perspective, Banks has just a 12 percent pass-rush win rate. Minnesota may want a more proven commodity in that respect.

TE Kenyon Sadiq

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Oregon tight end could easily go a lot earlier in the first round but there's reason to believe he could be available at No. 18. Minnesota has T.J. Hockenson, yes, but he's 28 years old and signed a restructured deal that shortens the term by a year. He would become a free agent after this season. Drafting his successor could be tempting, especially with other teams finding past first round success in guys like Brock Bowers, Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren.

But Minnesota should hold off on spending a first round pick on a tight end, specifially Sadiq. While his 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash is eye-popping, he's got a much lower PFF receiving grade (73.7) than Bowers due to a significant number of drops in his college career. There's no guarantee Sadiq would fit into head coach Kevin O'Connell's offensive system like Hockenson has which already is questioning the viability of a previous first round selection in QB J.J. McCarthy.

QB Ty Simpson

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Speaking of a questionable first round quarterback, Minnesota has question marks galore at the position thanks to McCarthy's inconsistency and Murray's injury problems. There may be a desire to start fresh in a year or two with a 2026 draft prospect that gets to develop properly. The Vikings need to avoid that path at all costs.

Alabama's Ty Simpson has inexplicably shot up draft boards and will likely be selected by a team reaching to find its future franchise passer now instead of tanking for a 2027 prospect. Minnesota cannot be that team. In just 15 starts - a miniscule sample size for a QB - Simpson ranked 87th when under pressure. McCarthy was among the most pressured passers in the NFL last year and was sacked 27 times in 10 starts. Let someone like the Pittsburgh Steelers roll the dice on a guy like Simpson instead.