6 unsung NFL heroes who will break out and become household names

Every year, there are players in the NFL that take over that we had no idea would rise to the occasion. Last year, it was Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery that took over the Detroit Lions offense. They weren’t the only two, but two that garnered a lot of attention. It’s not only offensive players that take the stage either.

The 2025 season is destined to generate some top tier talent around the NFL. It’s not just rookies that are on the forefront, too. There are a handful of players that will have big seasons and by the end of it all, will become household names. Here are the players I think will take center stage in 2025.

RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

Ollie Gordon II should have a solid season with the Miami Dolphins in 2025. Just like De’Von Achane had a big season that cost Raheem Mostert his job in Miami, Gordon could do the same this year. Achane is an injury liability, which should give Gordon ample opportunity to take on a bigger role. In terms of Gordon, he was a seventh-round pick this past NFL Draft. He earned his spot through a decent preseason, where he finished with 126 rushing yards and a touchdown; he also had 48 receiving yards.

Gordon’s last season at Oklahoma State was less than exciting. He finished with 880 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, a dropoff from his 1,721 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2023. He’s a big-play back that should fit in well with Miami’s spread offense. Mike McDaniel has a scheme set up for the running backs to impact the game in multiple ways.

If he gets the opportunities I’m expecting him to get this year, he should absolutely become a name teams keep an eye on, but also a name that fans will be talking about all year. The Dolphins aren’t a run-based team, but when he does get the chances, he’ll make the most of them.

WRs DeMario Douglas or Kyle Williams, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots went from having a miserable receiver room that was stuck in a void of minimal production to having a true No. 1 and some budding stars that look destined to take over the offense. DeMario Douglas and Kyle Wiliams have garnered a lot of attention this offseason and preseason. Stefon Diggs was added because the team needed a security blanket in the receiver room.

But with gems in Williams and Douglas, it could be what makes this offense good again. The Patriots have flopped on numerous wide receiver draft picks, and finally things look to change. It’s too hard to tell who’s going to break out between Douglas and Williams. Both should get some solid chances.

It will truthfully come down to how well Drake Maye plays and which one he incorporates more between Williams and Douglas. If Diggs does end up missing time due to injury, the good thing is Douglas and Williams have proved they’re good enough to be impact players in the receiver room.

CB Trey Amos, Washington Commanders

Trey Amos has a really good chance to stand out with the Washington Commanders this year. With Dan Quinn as his coach, what makes it so likely is he’s good at getting the most out of young defenders. Remember what he did with Trevon Diggs and Da’Ron Bland? Quinn can have that same duo in Mike Sainristil and Amos.

The Commanders have all but given up on Marshon Lattimore after his arrival at the trade deadline last season. He hasn’t had the impact they hoped and again, his inability to stay healthy is hurting this defense more than not. That’s why Amos has a chance to make a real impact.

The secondary is probably the biggest weakness of this team right now, and Amos has a chance to play a big role. Expect him to end up being a name that becomes the face of the Commanders’ defense.

TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Ben Johnson has had some issues with the offense this offseason. A lot of it has been centered around Caleb Williams, who’s entering his second season in the NFL. Johnson has been tasked with taking this team and not only making them competitive, but making this offense as good as Detroit’s was a year ago. He has the weapons to do so, and one of those will be Colston Loveland.

Johnson took Sam LaPorta to a new level in Detroit’s offense the last two seasons. LaPorta had 1,615 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns the last two years. Loveland’s potential with this offense is the same. The Bears have weapons all over with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Loveland. While Cole Kmet is on the roster too, Loveland will probably have a bigger role and be able to make an immediate impact.

WR Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have a wide receiver problem that Ricky Pearsall could solve for them this season. They traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, Brandon Aiyuk is still rehabbing his knee injury and Jauan Jennings isn’t quite that top tier receiver yet. Be that as it may, Pearsall has a very good chance of taking on not just a bigger role, but becoming the next receiver the 49ers turn to.

Brock Purdy needs as many weapons as he can have, and Pearsall stepping up only makes this offense that much better. They have George Kittle as well to add to the offensive weapons. Pearsall had an unconventional rookie season. It was delayed due to him being involved in a robbery gone wrong that got him shot.

In his rookie season, Pearsall had 400 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He should not only have a big season, but become a massive piece for Purdy down the road.

WR Dont’e Thornton Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

Jakobi Meyers demanded a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, which opened the door for another receiver to step up. One of those players is Dont'e Thornton. He had a monster preseason, finishing with 43 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. If the Raiders and Meyers do part ways, Thornton should be the next man up.

Even if Meyers does come back, Thornton should be a big piece to the Raiders offense. The Raiders invested heavily into this offense this offseason and now they’re getting more than what they possibly expected when the preseason began.