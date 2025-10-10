7 truly shocking NFL stars that should be traded before the deadline

It feels like the NFL regular season just started, yet we're less than a month away from the Nov. 4 trade deadline. NFL teams haven't had much time to prove themselves, yet they have just three weeks to prove they're worth investing in for the 2025 season.

The NFL trade deadline isn't usually full of fireworks when compared to other sports, but from Davante Adams to DeAndre Hopkins to Marshon Lattimore, there were certainly some prevalent players dealt, and some pretty shocking ones at that.

With that in mind, there's reason to expect some shocking trades at this year's trade deadline, too. I'd argue these seven stars should be dealt, as shocking as it'd be to actually see them go.

7) David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Despite rostering one of the NFL's best defenses, the Cleveland Browns are just 1-4 on the year, and frankly, it's tough to envision this roster winning too many more games. Going from Joe Flacco to Dillon Gabriel at the quarterback position should be an upgrade, but even with that, the Browns just lack talent on the offensive side of the ball.

Given that, it's probably less than ideal for the Browns to consider trading arguably their best pass-catcher, David Njoku, but a deal makes more sense than not. Injuries have limited him throughout his career, he's set to hit free agency after the year, and third-round rookie Harold Fannin is a tight end who has impressed.

The Browns can get something for a player they're unlikely to re-sign while also opening up even more of a role for a rookie playing as well as Fannin is. I don't know why they wouldn't consider trading Njoku with those factors in mind.

6) Breece Hall, New York Jets

The New York Jets are 0-5 on the year, and I have no idea when they'll get their first win. Selling at the trade deadline feels like a must to try and get this team going in 2026 and beyond. I don't think they should necessarily tear it down, but they should part with players who are not part of the long-term vision. Breece Hall is a prime example here.

The Jets have extended both Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner this season, making it clear they're a big part of their future, but they refused to extend Breece Hall, a member of that same draft class. That sent a clear message that Hall is not a clear piece of their future.

I'm not sure what the Jets can get for a running back on an expiring deal, but he's gotten off to a good start this season, averaging 5.3 yards per carry on an average of over 13 attempts per game, and he's even gotten involved in the receiving game as well. He can make an impact down the stretch on a contender, and if the Jets don't think he's part of their future, a trade would make the most sense, especially with Braelon Allen still around.

5) Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have played better than I expected entering the year, but they're still 1-4 overall and it's hard to envision them winning many more games. They're in the early stages of what should be a multi-year rebuild. Given that, trading veterans like Chris Olave is exactly what they should do.

This might be a hot take, as Olave is an established 1,000-yard receiver when healthy, and he's only 25 years old, but how old will he be when the Saints are ready to compete? How much money will he be making? I don't think the Saints should give him away, but I also think there'd be a good amount of interest in an impactful player at a valuable position.

4) De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

The 2025 season has been nothing short of disastrous for the Miami Dolphins. They've gone 1-4 through the first five weeks of the year, and Tyreek Hill suffered a season-ending injury. Their defense is abysmal, and without Hill, this offense just isn't dynamic enough. The Dolphins need to turn their attention to 2026.

I would've assumed Hill would've been one of the biggest names on the trade market, but his injury ruins any possibility of a trade. Someone they should strongly consider dealing, though, is De'Von Achane, their running back.

This would sting as Achane has shown immense upside, is only 23 years old, and is under contract through the 2026 on an incredibly cheap cap hit, but these factors would allow the Dolphins to get a premium return. I can almost guarantee there won't be a running back available with more upside or with a better contract. Getting draft capital that they can use either on their defense or in the trenches would be shrewd business.

3) Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans earned their first win in five tries this season, but that game was more about the Arizona Cardinals gifting Tennessee a win than the Titans deserving the win. With that being said, if they aren't the worst team in the NFL, they're certainly one of the worst, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.

If the Titans agree, a trade involving longtime defensive stalwart Jeffery Simmons should be considered. Simmons remains one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL, racking up four sacks and 17 tackles thus far, but he's also 28 years old and with two years remaining on his contract.

Simmons' cap hit is over $20 million every year for the remainder of his deal, so that'd make a trade difficult, but with some restructuring, he could help many teams down the stretch and for the next couple of years. Even with the hefty cap hit, Tennessee should get a strong return, and since it's unlikely they'll be competitive for the duration of his deal, it makes little sense to keep him. They might as well sell high when they can.

2) Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals did not go through what they went through with Trey Hendrickson only to deal him a couple of months later, but that's a very realistic possibility at this point. Hendrickson agreed to restructure his deal, allowing him to make more money in 2025 and also ensuring that he'd hit unrestricted free agency after the year.

The goal for that deal was for the Bengals to win now and see where things go beyond 2025, but the Bengals are 2-3 and have lost all three games Joe Burrow has missed, with none of the three being particularly close. Burrow isn't going to return anytime soon, if at all, and the defense, even with Hendrickson, is a mess.

2025 feels like a lost season for the Bengals, and with no guarantees he'll be in Cincinnati beyond this year, it'd make the most sense for Cincinnati to trade him.

1) A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

This is easily the most surprising name on this list. The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-1 and seemingly have a great shot at repeating as Super Bowl champions, yet there is absolutely a non-zero chance that A.J. Brown gets dealt at this year's trade deadline.

Despite their strong start, the Eagles have really struggled offensively. For whatever reason, A.J. Brown has been a non-factor. He has just 194 receiving yards this season, and 109 of them came in one game. This isn't a target problem - he's been targeted eight or more times in four of Philadelphia's five games - but for whatever reason, the connection with quarterback Jalen Hurts just hasn't been there.

Brown has been cryptic on social media about his lack of involvement in the offense, raising the question of whether he is truly happy in Philadelphia. If he wants a change of scenery, Howie Roseman and Co. should grant his request. The odds of Philadelphia upgrading are practically zero, but this version of Brown is not helping and is looking like nothing more than anything. The goal is to win the Super Bowl, and if Brown isn't on the same page, he shouldn't be on the team.