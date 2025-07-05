9 rookies fantasy football managers should draft higher than they are

Rookies tend to fall into one of two fantasy football categories: way overvalued or way undervalued. It never seems like they're ranked exactly where they should be. Heading into 2025, there are a number of rookies who are primed for strong seasons or who could be potential sleepers.

Here are nine rookies that fantasy football managers should be drafting ahead of their current ADP.

RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers - ADP: 46

Ashton Jeanty is rightly ranked as the top fantasy football rookie running back, but Omarion Hampton shouldn't be too far behind.

Sure, the Chargers adding Najee Harris might appear on the surface to be a roadblock for Hampton, but Harris really shouldn't be viewed too highly. Yes, he's hit the 1000-yard mark in each of his four NFL seasons, but he also ranked just 47th last season in true yards per carry. Hampton should have a clear shot at earning the lead-back role.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots - ADP: 53

New England still has Rhamondre Stevenson at running back, but he simply hasn't turned into the star that he looked like in 2022. Last season, he averaged a career-low 3.9 yards per carry.

This backfield is wide open, and TreVeyon Henderson out of Ohio State will have a chance to lead it. He has breakaway speed and the patience to wait for holes to open.

WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers - ADP: 106

The Packers have a crowded group of receivers still, but their big issue was that they lacked a potentially dominant alpha receiver. Matthew Golden has a chance to be that guy.

Maybe it'll take a little bit to prove it, but he's the most talented wideout on this team. Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs are great pieces, but if you can draft Golden outside the top 100, you have to do it. He has a huge opportunity to break out by the midseason point.

RB Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys - ADP: 127

Dallas is still searching for a long-term answer at running back in the post-Ezekiel Elliott world. The team signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders this offseason, but both just feel like journeyman cast-offs. Neither is locked in as the starter.

All it will take for Jaydon Blue to surpass the two is a strong training camp and preseason. The Texas product is still a bit raw, but he's a dynamic player who, at the very least, should earn a receiving role right out of the gates.

WR Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans - ADP: 134

Houston rebuilt its receiving group this offseason, trading for Christian Kirk and drafting two Iowa State players. One of those Iowa State players, Jayden Higgins, should be able to earn a starting role as the second outside receiver.

The other outside receiver is Nico Collins, who will draw a lot of double teams, leaving lighter coverage on Higgins. He'll definitely get a chance to be a huge part of this Texans offense. It'll just be up to Higgins to prove he has what it takes to make an impact.

QB Cam Ward , Tennessee Titans - ADP: 159

Rookie quarterbacks can be risky, but Cam Ward is currently being drafted as the QB27 despite being a dual-threat guy with a big arm. He's going behind the likes of Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy, who are just getting the benefit of having a year in an NFL system.

Ward might not have great talent surrounding him in Tennessee, but there's a reason he was the No. 1 overall pick this. He's the most likely quarterback of anyone ranked outside the top 20 to have a huge, breakout campaign.

WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots - ADP: 169

It seems that everyone expects Drake Maye to be this year's breakout quarterback, but they're ignoring the fact that for Maye to break out, he'll need someone to throw the ball to. Sure, the team added Stefon Diggs and has an intriguing young player in DeMario Douglas, but Diggs doesn't feel like a sure thing anymore, and Douglas might top out as a WR2.

With Kyle Williams going at an ADP of 169 right now, it feels like you have to take a swing on his upside. He caught 14 touchdowns in a huge senior season at Washington State, and despite being a rookie, he has a lot of collegiate experience and should be able to step in and make an immediate impact.

WR Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos - ADP: 215

Pat Bryant being drafted this low is wild to me. I mean, have y'all seen the Broncos depth chart?

Courtland Sutton is a star. Marvin Mims Jr. and Devaughn Vele are both huge question marks, though. Mims has been a Pro Bowler as a return man, but can he take a step up at receiver? Is Vele, a seventh-round pick last year, ready to step up into a bigger role?

It's going to be really easy for Bryant to get snaps on this Broncos roster. Being able to draft him outside the top 200 should be illegal.

WR Xavier Restrepo, Tennessee Titans - ADP: 295

Xavier Restrepo led the ACC in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last season while catching passes from Cam Ward. Now, the two are teaming up again in Tennessee.

Restrepo is likely to start training camp deep on the depth chart, but the undrafted rookie has a shot to make this roster and make a quick jump up the chart. Calvin Ridley is the No. 1 guy for the Titans, but veterans Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett both feel replaceable at this point in their careers, and the two rookie fourth-round picks, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, have questions, especially Dike. Restrepo's familiarity with Ward could really shine through.