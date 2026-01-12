These A.J. Brown trade destinations would actually make the WR happy again

It’s only a matter of time before A.J. Brown ends up on a new team. Things have been brewing in Philadelphia for quite some time between him and the lack of involvement he’s had in the offense. It’s clear at this point, there’s no going back. Knowing he's headed to a new team is one thing, which teams could trade for Brown is another.

Finding the right team won’t be hard, in the sense that he wants to be with an offense that will actually use and need him. Landing with a team like the Cincinnati Bengals just doesn’t make sense – they couldn’t afford him, either. But this will all come down to which team is prepared for a hot head, but a talented receiver to bolster their offense. Here’s who’s in the market for a new receiver this offseason and who should be looking to add a complete receiver to their offense.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

The Buffalo Bills once landed Stefon Diggs, who, like Brown, was a bit temperamental when things didn’t go his way. That’s, low-key, why Brown would be a good fit. The Bills know what it’s like to deal with a player like Brown and it fills a massive need. The Bills aren’t even half the team they are without Josh Allen. Getting some receiver help could go a long way to solving their offensive inconsistencies.

Keon Coleman hasn’t quite panned out like they expected, and Khalil Shakir isn’t a true No. 1 yet. They need a proven receiver that’s going to demand the ball and actually help Allen and this offense thrive. James Cook has been the savior for this offense, bailing them out when the passing game has been absent. Brown solves that problem and makes the Bills dangerous again.

Carolina Panthers

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

This is a bit of a wild card move. Bryce Young took massive steps forward, even going toe-to-toe with Matthew Stafford for the second time this season in the playoffs. In fact, they were precisely one catch away from possibly stealing a win from the LA Rams. Jimmy Horn Jr.’s drop on fourth down proved one thing: The Panthers need more receivers.

Tetairoa McMillan was a phenomenal addition to the Panthers, but they need more than one proven receiver if they want to build on this year’s playoff appearance. Brown addresses a major need in Carolina. The only caveat with this move is if Carolina is in position to build a contending roster yet.

If Carolina can’t build a contending roster this offseason while Young is still on his rookie contract, then maybe a move for Brown isn’t the right move. But adding Brown would be another step in the Panthers going from bottom-feeders to respectable in the NFC.

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders | David Berding/GettyImages

The Washington Commanders would probably be wise to look to add to their wide receiver room. The question becomes how do they do that. They could easily draft, but they have some glaring holes on defense they need to address as well. Trading for Brown could solve one of their many problems.

Terry McLaurin spent most of the season injured, but could very well have a traditional season. They traded for Deebo Samuel last year, so getting a three-headed monster could do wonders for them. I do question if they can make it work with those three, but it could ultimately improve this offense. Because Samuel is a utility player, that could give Brown a bigger role as a true receiver.

I have mixed feelings about this, but with Jayden Daniels coming back fully healthy and a massive need for a receiver, I wouldn’t put it past Washington to conjure up a deal to land Brown.

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants - NFL 2025 | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

The New York Giants need more offensive help, based on how things went last year. Malik Nabers getting hurt punished this team in more ways than they thought. If Jaxson Dart is going to reach his full potential in New York, he needs more help. Adding A.J. Brown could boost this offense enough to become relevant in the NFC East next season.

The Giants are going to have a new head coach – hopefully one that’s offensive focused – and if you give this offense a healthy Nabers, Brown, Dart and Cam Skattebo, it could be enough to turn the Giants into playoff contenders. The Giants are a bit cursed at the moment, so adding Brown could end up relapsing this team, but it’s got to be worth a shot. The Eagles are frustrated with Brown just as much as he is with them so it might not cost them much to land him.