Aaron Glenn cuts practice short that Jets fans will be happy forgetting

New York Jets’ new head coach Aaron Glenn is already making his presence felt. At a recent training camp session, Glenn ended practice early after the offense struggled to find its rhythm. In a league where discipline and mental toughness make a huge difference in winning and losing, this bold move says plenty about Glenn’s expectations.

Jets practice is over. Aaron Glenn cut it short. It was one of the sloppiest practices I can remember. 12 penalties in practice. Fields went 2-for-10. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 2, 2025

Glenn is looking to set clear standards for his team. He expects this team to be focused, disciplined and accountable. That isn’t only coaches holding guys accountable, but also player-to-player accountability. Players know there’s no room for lack of effort or mental lapses. Glenn’s background as a player and defensive coordinator has shaped his point of view. You don’t build a winning team without being physically and mentally tough. Practice isn’t just about running plays, it’s about setting a tone.

Offensive struggles doomed the Jets in the past

On the day in question, the Jets’ offense was abysmal, according to reports. There were a number of penalties. Passes missed their mark. Even Justin Fields had trouble sparking the offense after flourishing on the previous day’s session. Fields did his best to push through drills but still finished with a lackluster performance.

One of the biggest hurdles for this Jets offense has been consistency. Some days it clicks, with plenty of highlight-reel plays from Fields and others. Then some days, the unit stalls, struggling to get out of its own way. Glenn’s demand for more focus and execution is understood. Sloppy starts and mounting penalties won’t be tolerated. By cutting practice short, Glenn sent the message that effort and execution, among other things, are non-negotiable.

Did coach Glenn make the right call stopping practice early?

This decision by Glenn has drawn mixed reactions. On the one hand, shutting practice down early could light a fire under the team, holding players accountable for not expending maximum effort. It indicates that subpar play isn’t acceptable even in camp. On the other hand, some wonder if it might shake player confidence or momentum, especially for a group learning a new system.

Still, Glenn’s strategy is about more than immediate results. He wants a team that responds to adversity, not one that shrinks under pressure. Ending practice wasn’t strictly a punishment. It was a challenge for players to prove they can bounce back, work harder and meet the standard he’s set.

Coach Glenn’s early shutdown of Jets practice shows his commitment to building a disciplined, focused team. While it could be a risky move in the locker room, it could also sharpen the offense’s edge and make a lasting impression.