Aaron Rodgers already going back on his word with Steelers in record time

The Steelers haven't had a quarterback with the knowledge base of Aaron Rodgers since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Even then, Rodgers in his prime was a more gifted player than the future Hall of Famer Roethlisberger ever was. While he comes with far too much baggage for my liking (or most NFL GMs, for that matter), there's little doubt the Steelers upgraded behind center this season. Rodgers is 41 years old entering what many expect to be his final year. Well, about that...

Rodgers made his intentions pretty clear when he signed with the Steelers. He even told Pat McAfee that he signed in Pittsburgh with the intention of it being his final season. However, Rodgers has left the door open of late. Rodgers made an appearance on Cam Heyward's podcast this week, and was asked about his relationship with football and if he'd consider coming back in 2026.

Aaron Rodgers could come back and play for the Steelers in 2026

With DK Metcalf alongside him, Rodgers played coy when the former Pro Bowl wide receiver declared the duo could run it back depending on how the Steelers season goes. All Rodgers said was "maybe," but it was enough to set Steelers fans off. Metcalf claimed he's been bugging Rodgers about playing in 2026 all training camp, but didn't want to overdo his suggestion. Rodgers responded by opening up about his relationship with football and why he signed on to play in Pittsburgh in the first place.

“I love this game, and I don’t need it,” Rodgers said. “I’ve had a 20-year career. I’ve had a lot of success, accomplished everything I wanted to accomplish, but I fell in love with this game when I was five years old. And I wanted to get that love back to where I felt like it should be in the twilight of my career.”

Rodgers wants that fleeting feeling back again. It's why he signed on to play for a head coach he admires in Mike Tomlin, and a franchise he respects in the Steelers. While Rodgers still expects one full season to be enough of a fix, he'll never say never to a return in 2026 if all goes right.

Why the Steelers should want Aaron Rodgers to retire after this season

If the Steelers exceed expectations this season – I'm talking a postseason victory and more – then a reasonable argument could be made for Rodgers to return for one final ride, and perhaps contend for a Super Bowl in Pittsburgh. However, that's not the Steelers reality. As fun as this season could be in Pittsburgh due to the sheer personalities on the roster, the Steelers aren't even favored to win their own division, let alone the AFC or the Super Bowl.

Rodgers returning in 2026 could mean another year without a long-term answer at quarterback. With the NFL Draft hosted in front of their home fans next April, it's the perfect opportunity for the Steelers to take a talented passer in the first round. The 2026 QB class is expected to be a talented bunch. The Steelers can't afford to miss their turn, even if that means shunning Rodgers into retirement.