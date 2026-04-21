Aaron Rodgers' constant waiting game should push Steelers to Will Howard

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a precarious position as they prepare for the NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium without a clear quarterback plan for 2026.

Is Aaron Rodgers returning to quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026? Fans are pressed to know the answer — but will apparently have to wait until after this week's NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium.

According to insider Ian Rapoport, there will be no decision from Rodgers before the Steelers decide who to select with the 21st overall pick on Thursday. That means 2025 rookie Will Howard is QB1 as minicamp gets underway.

It appears the team and the fans are being strung along and taken advantage of yet again. Rodgers waited until June last year to sign with Pittsburgh in the first place, long after any other viable options were off the table in free agency. At least general manager Omar Khan had the foresight to take a passer late in the 2025 draft.

This year, the Steelers would have to spend a first- or second-round pick on Alabama passer Ty Simpson — an unproven commodity — to fully engage in a post-Rodgers retooling. That's an expensive gamble ahead of a 2027 QB class that's loaded with talent. But while the future remains un clear, what is clear is that, no matter what Rodgers does or doesn't decide about his future, the Steelers need to get off this roller coaster for good — because literally any other solution would be preferable.

Aaron Rodgers dragging his feet on retirement should make Steelers' QB decision for them

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers | Perry Knotts/GettyImages

It doesn't make any sense for Pittsburgh to continue mortgaging its future on the twilight of Rodgers' career. The team effectively limped to a 10-7 record and AFC North title last season only to get trampled 30-6 by the Houston Texans at home in the Wild Card round.

There's not much more room to go up on that petering-out escalator, so Khan might as well be preparing to bring in the team's QB of the future rather than chasing the dream of another early playoff exit (at best). Mike Tomlin isn't the coach anymore either, so there's no need to continue the winning-record streak. The Steelers should embrace the tank for once, or at the very least start thinking more than six months into the future.

Turning to Howard for at least the 2026 campaign would allow the team to evaluate what exactly it has in the QB room and whether or not he's worth continuing to develop. If not, then you lick your wounds and select a passer from the talent-rich class in 2027. You wind up in the same place you would have with Rodgers on board — a season without serious contention — just in a better draft position.

Rodgers is disrespecting one of the most decorated franchises in NFL history by taking his sweet time with this decision. Pittsburgh is making matters worse by looking like an anxiously attached lover waiting for their toxic, avoidant ex to come back. Have some self-respect and move on, man.

Will the Steelers be worse off this season with Howard than they would be with Rodgers? Possibly, but they won't be any better than they were last year if Rodgers does come back. The choice is between stagnation and taking the brutally necessary steps to grow back into a contender. They're just running out of time to make the most of those steps the longer they wait for Rodgers to make up his mind.