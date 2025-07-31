Aaron Rodgers delivers fiery defense of Mike Tomlin after just one month with Steelers

Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin have taken different paths to reach this stage of their legendary NFL journeys. Nonetheless, they're both destined to end their career in the same place: Canton, Ohio. Once competitors on football's grandest stage, the two have joined forces as members of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the mutual respect has quickly become apparent.

Rodgers and Tomlin both recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show at training camp and spoke beamingly of each other. It's clear they're very much deep in the lovey-dovey honeymoon stage of the newly formed partnership. Pittsburgh's head coach described their recruiting process connection as a "bromance," and his quarterback emphatically validated that notion in defense of him.

"Mike Tomlin is the man..



From day one that we talked on the phone in the offseason I knew that I was talking to a friend..



He's such a great leader and I have so much respect for him" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lrEYQhxaZv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 30, 2025

"Mike [Tomlin] is the man," Rodgers stated after ensuring the camera does a close-up shot on him to further get his point across. "Any hate, disrespect and the ilk is complete and utter bull----."

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers won't tolerate Mike Tomlin slander

As Steeler Nation knows far too well, despite always perenially finishing above .500 and reaching the postseason, Pittsburgh hasn't won a playoff game since 2016. The team has been riding the treadmill of mediocrity for nearly a decade, being good enough to compete but not a legitimate contender. However, from one future Hall of Famer to another, Rodgers won't stand for defamation of Tomlin.

"From Day 1 that we talked on the phone in the offseason, I was never talking to a head coach. I was talking to a friend," Rodgers said of Tomlin. "I respected the hell out of that."

Game recognize game. Interpersonal bond aside, Rodgers now has a front-row seat to watching Tomlin work every day. The four-time MVP signal-caller admires the way Pittsburgh's longtime sideline general "leads the room" and speaks with conviction throughout meetings and during practice. Moreover, despite joining the Steelers with an understanding of the latter's strong reputation, the former has been pleasantly astonished by the immense level of character.

"The surprise has been, just, what a great dude [Tomlin] is, what a great leader he is, on top of what I already expected ..." Rodgers declared. " ... being able to see it in person is incredible."

A contingent of Steelers fans is sick of Tomlin's shtick of prevailing in the regular season only to fall short when it matters most. Rodgers hasn't experienced it yet, so perhaps his naivety is showing; let's see if his tune changes throughout the 2025 campaign.