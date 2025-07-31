Aaron Rodgers is once again handling his transition away from the Packers horribly

I am having the hardest time believing this is going to work out well for both parties involved here. Although the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers kind of need each other right now, this feels like a forced marriage of epic proportions. The defensive-minded Steelers with an increasingly loose culture are bringing in debonaire extraordinaire. Rodgers was an elite ad-libber during his best days.

While those may be long behind him, so is that one Super Bowl he went to and won leading Green Bay. In fact, it was the last time both the Steelers and Green Bay Packers even got to a Super Bowl. It was his third year as the starter. Although the Packers did not even win their division that year, they went on a ride of a lifetime in 2010. Green Bay, Rodgers and honestly, the Steelers, are still chasing it.

So when Rodgers made his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he made it a point to say that his first NFL team in the Packers did beat his current team in that one Super Bowl. Of course, he did. We all saw that Super Bowl happen. Where this lands poorly with me is this is probably the last thing you want to say upon joining a team where the standard has been debased over a decade or so.

Naturally, this resulted in some of the Yinzers at Steelers training camp becoming boo birds in July.

Aaron Rodgers has never felt like a good fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Not only is Rodgers trying to salvage the last little bit of his illustrious NFL career, but Mike Tomlin's reputation has seen better days. Omar Khan is not Kevin Colbert, and we all know that Arthur Smith is going to be thrown under the bus when this inevitably does not work out. I am no Nostradamus. I just know a bad fit when I see one. Will the Steelers win games with Rodgers? Some, but not all that many.

Again, there are a lot of things at stake entering this year for Pittsbugh. Rodgers is not getting any younger. Tomlin still has not had a losing season as a head coach. T.J. Watt still has not won a playoff game. Frankly, the Steelers have become ... The Stillers. The problem is they are not the likes of Ben, Jerry, or even Ben & Jerry's, for that matter... They are still going to do what they do, no matter what.

While Rodgers still has a chance to be the team's best quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger exited his prime, I am struggling to see their very best be better than the best rival teams like Baltimore and even Cincinnati can put forth this season. If Rodgers can go out on top with a Super Bowl ring, then bless his heart. I just know that it is hard to be consistently successful with all this perpetual turmoil.

The fact we are making something that happened back in 2010 a talking point further proves this.

