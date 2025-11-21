Aaron Rodgers sounds more desperate than he's letting on about Steelers QB decision

Aaron Rodgers sounds like a man who is pretty focused on playing football this Sunday. The 41-year-old passer is nursing a fractured wrist that does not require surgery but could still be an issue for him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears in Week 12, a team that Rodgers has historically "owned," and that could be factoring in to his thought process as he evaluates his status this week.

"There's incentive for every opponent, but I have enjoyed many a Sunday and Monday and Thursdays in that city," Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday. "It's a great sports town, phenomenal sports fans and great place to play."

Aaron Rodgers' dominance against the Bears seems to be influencing his desire to play through injury

Rodgers owns a 24-5 record against the Bears in the regular season and is viscerally hated in Chicago due to his time as a Green Bay Packer. He embraces that rivalry carrying over to his tenure in Pittsburgh but is focused on playing the game well instead of touting his dominance over the franchise.

"It's a great rivalry," he continued. "When I first got to Green Bay, the Bears had the all-time series lead. When I left, [the] Packers did... I hope those fans can put that behind 'em. I'm sure they can't, don't expect 'em to, but I really enjoy the city."

In 29 regular season games, Rodgers has lit up the Bears for 6,965 yards and 64 touchdowns. This will be his first contest not in a Green Bay uniform facing Chicago and that may actually change the equation in his mini-rivalry.

"All my f---ing life, I own you. I still own you. I still own you." #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/7mhlByjWJY — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 20, 2025

The Steelers haven't won a football game in Chicago since 1995. Streaks are meant to be broken - and perhaps Rodgers' good fortune against the Bears is a good omen - but the 41-year-old QB has not been playing like himself as of late.

Aaron Rodgers pushing to play vs. Bears is proof he fears his job is in danger

Rodgers hasn't topped 200 yards passing in his last two contests and only went 9-for-15 against the Cincinnati Bengals before getting hurt in Week 11. Backup Mason Rudolph entered the contest and finished off the 34-12 win. He could be in line to start against Chicago if Rodgers isn't cleared to play but Rodgers may not let that happen.

He only signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh this past offseason and with a playoff spot far from secure, Rodgers isn't going to let what could be his final opportunities to play football - and face his favorite opponent - slip through his fingers.

With Rudolph playing reliably well as Rodgers' backup in Week 11 and the latter beginning to show cracks in his game, there may be a touch of desperate energy emerging from the elder statesman.

Father Time always wins and Rodgers has to know that. Naturally, he wants to be fully healthy so he can help build a playoff campaign but he wouldn't be "trying to get back on the field ... and see what I can do" this week if he was content just recovering.

If Rodgers finds his way off the injury report ahead of Sunday, don't be surprised if he's out there fighting through the pain just to spite Chicago.