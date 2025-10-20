All-time Jaxson Dart aura farming moment spoiled by Giants defense

It wasn't a great weekend of quarterback play in the NFL, but at least Bo Nix and Jaxson Dart sure gave us all a showdown to remember. The Denver Broncos beat the New York Giants in a 33-32 thriller featuring comeback swings and late game heroics.

That the Giants lost at all was doubly shocking. New York led 19-0 going into the fourth quarter. I repeat, 19-0, with 15 minutes to play. It was 26-8 halfway through the final period. Then Nix ran in a score with 5:13 on the clock. Then Nix hit RJ Harvey for a touchdown with 3:51 left. Then Nix scampered 18 yards to the end zone with 1:51 to play. Just like that, the Broncos led for the first time all game.

Even then the Giants found a way to win before they found a way to lose. Despite blowing their big lead, New York drove 65 yards in seven plays, taking advantage of multiple costly Denver penalties to make it to the goal line with under a minute to play. Dart rushed one yard up the middle, stretching the full length of his body like Superman to break the plane of the end zone. Just like that, the Giants had their lead back.

But remember, New York found a way to lose. A missed extra point made it so Denver could win with a field goal. They just needed to get in range in just 37 seconds. They did that. Nix hit passes to Marvin Mims and Courtland Sutton for 29 and 22 yards respectively. The spike of a ball, a swing of Will Lutz's foot later, the Broncos had completed an incredibly, improbable double comeback victory.

The Giants have a quarterback in Jaxson Dart...but will it matter?

Dart has aura farmed his way into the hearts of Giants fans, but even on his rizziest day, he can't seem to overcome the *waves hands in the direction of New York* Giants of it all. The Giants are 2-5 and must also face the indignity of knowing Daniel Jones' Colts have won six in a row after his 288-yard, two-TD performance against the Chargers on Sunday.

Bo Nix and the Broncos are going somewhere with Sean Payton pulling the strings. Daniel Jones and the Colts are going somewhere with Shane Steichen finding his way. Where are the Giants going? The hope is that Dart can get them moving in the right direction. He's got the talent for it. But will he have the support? Jones didn't. Greener pastures are treating him well.

Someone in New York, whether it's Brian Daboll or someone else, needs to give the kid a chance to truly thrive. He's not perfect, sure. He threw a costly interception in the fourth quarter. But one pick on a day when you account for four total touchdowns is hardly a mortal sin. A defense that gives up 231 yards and 33 points in the fourth quarter alone? That's worth a ticket to hell.