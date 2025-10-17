Getting caught in the rain: Alvin Kamara makes hilarious threat amid trade rumors

Say what you will about Alvin Kamara's on-field skills but the New Orleans Saints running back has jokes. On Thursday, the 30-year-old was asked by reporters about supposed talks he had with Saints general manager Mickey Loomis about a potential trade. His answer to that query did not disappoint.

"I don't want to go anyhwere," #Saints RB Alvin Kamara on trade rumors and reported meeting with GM Mickey Loomis https://t.co/Ba2Vrtl5M0 pic.twitter.com/rwrScrudZg — NOF (@nofnetwork) October 16, 2025

"We talked about [it] and we were looking at each other like the little Spider-Man meme, like, 'Did you say something? Did I say something?' I don't know where that [report] came from," he said. "But I don't want to go anywhere and I've said it countless times. Y'all know that. I think everybody knows that, the fan base knows that.

"At the end of the day it's business. I don't go upstairs, I don't have an office upstairs... So I don't really sit in on those meetings. I don't know what happens up there. I've just got to keep my head down. If I was a GM, I guess I would go to the player and say, 'Hey, we're trading you, just so you know.' So if Mickey comes down and says that, I'm going to go drink a piña colada somewhere."

Alvin Kamara's hilarious response to trade rumors proves he's not planning his escape

It's unclear if Kamara, a 2017 third-round draft pick out of Tennessee, is a fan of Rupert Holmes but his delivery was impeccable.

The Saints are, indeed, floundering at 1-5 with little to no hope of turning things around in 2025. Kamara is in the final season of his two-year, $24.5 million contract extension he signed in 2024 and is prime trade bait for a Super Bowl contender.

His loyalty displayed on Thursday is admirable but even he has to know that he's a huge (aging) asset that New Orleans could get a decent return on, plus have much improved championship odds wherever he lands.

Kamara has totaled 314 yards and just a single touchdown so far this season but the potential is still there. He's proven that he's still got bursts of speed and agility that can prove deadly for whichever (competent) offense he's on.

No matter what he says, chances are Kamara's name has 100 percent been broached in trade conversations at some point this year and it will continue to be a topic of discussion well up until the Nov. 4 trade deadline.