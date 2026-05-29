Another Giants Achilles injury all but ensures Odell Beckham Jr. will be back in New York

OTAs for the New York Giants took a somber turn on Friday after wide receiver Gunner Olszewski had to be carted off the practice field. The team fears he suffered an Achilles injury, per Adam Schefter, ending his 2026 season before it could begin.

The Giants have already been linked to Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason. Heavily. NorthJersey.com recently reported that OBJ is "really, really hoping" to be back in New York with the team that made him a household name. And head coach John Harbaugh has spoken highly enough of the wide receiver that it feels like a match made in heaven.

That match might have been obvious before, but with Olszewski's injury, it's now more necessary than ever. This isn't just a reunion built on sentimentality. The Giants really, really need Beckham Jr.

Gunner Olszewski injury increases value of Odell Beckham Jr. return

Olszewski was primarily a special teams contributor for the Giants in 2025. He was the team's primary punt and kick returner. However, he was used in gadget situations and stepped up late in the season because of injuries in the receiving corps. In the season finale against the Cowboys, he started and led the team with eight catches for 102 yards.

That performance earned him a one-year deal for 2026. While he wasn't going to be a marquee figure on offense, Olszewski was in line for more opportunities to contribute to the passing game. Unfortunately, the injury won't let him grab that increased role.

The Giants already carry a level of uncertainty around Malik Nabers going into the campaign. He underwent a second surgery to clean up scar tissue from his 2025 ACL injury. Darius Slayton is also on his way back from injury. Free agent signees Calvin Austin III and Darnell Mooney have joined the fold. And third-round draft pick Malachi Fields will look to make an immediate impact. However, Olszewski was the team's leading returning receiver behind Nabers and Slayton.

Before, the calculation around OBJ might have been whether he could be a difference maker for the Giants at this stage in his career. He didn't play in 2025 while serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy. His last season in 2024 was a nine-catch, 55-yard dud with the Dolphins. However, the 2023 campaign with Harbaugh in Baltimore was relatively productive. He caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns. Replicating anything close to that output would make his return to New York a resounding success, given the context.

Earlier this offseason, two other Giants tore their Achilles tendons. Recently-signed defensive end Roy Robertson Harris suffered his season-ending injury during the first week of OTAs while undrafted free agent Thaddeus Dixon went down during an offseason workout the week before.

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