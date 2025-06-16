Anthony Richardson and 4 more first-round QBs on the brink of bust status

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is "expected to be fine," come training camp, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. What exactly that means is unclear, considering we've been left in the dark about the 2023 No. 4 overall pick's mysterious yet nagging shoulder issue.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Colts QB Anthony Richardson should be OK after a shoulder scare in minicamp, and the second opinion backed that up. No surgery needed. Richardson should be healthy by training camp and ready for competition. pic.twitter.com/gcfVCGu0bH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2025

Richardson is ostensibly falling out of favor in Indianapolis after an erratic, injury-filled first two seasons as a pro. The Colts insist he'll have a legitimate shot at competing with offseason acquisition Daniel Jones for the starting job, but their actions say otherwise. It's becoming clear that the front office is ready to admit defeat and move on, accepting an utterly failed experiment.

Things have gotten so bad for Richardson that a joke about him converting to wide receiver gained immense traction and went viral. However, he's not the first highly touted QB prospect to fall well short of his lofty draft billing -- nor will he be the last. There are a handful of others who could follow suit in the not-too-distant future.

We're not going to mention the obvious, infamous names of 2021 Day 1 passers who are now backups for their second or third franchises. Cough, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Mac Jones, cough. The same goes for Richardson's new competition (Jones), who already fits the billing of a first-round bust.

Below are four first-round signal-callers who are on the verge of joining Richardson in Bustville. But it's important to note that not all "bust" labels are created equally and are relative to expectations.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

This one feels like low-hanging fruit, but 2025 may be a make-or-break year for Young, at least with the Panthers. While he was much better upon being reinserted as the starter in Week 8 of last season, questions surrounding the 2023 No. 1 selection linger.

Like others mentioned on this list, arm talent isn't the concern for Young; it's the other nuances of quarterbacking. Most of the doubt revolves around his size (or lack thereof), and at 5-foot-10, 204 pounds, they're warranted.

Can Young consistently see over the offensive line to make the necessary throws? Can his body hold up, especially if a propensity for taking sacks is a continuous theme? Entering a pivotal third year, the truth will come to light.

Carolina has invested heavily in keeping Young upright, boasting one of the better blocking units in football. They also spent the 2025 No. 8 pick on Arizona standout receiver Tetairoa McMillan to pair with 2024 first-rounder Xavier Legette and veteran Adam Thielen. Plus, Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle form a solid 1A-1B backfield duo, giving him an ideal setup.

Justin Fields, New York Jets

Field was given the short end of the stick in his lone season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. An unceremonious midseason benching that may not have been entirely based on merit led to him landing with the Jets in free agency this March. The situation will be much different in New York, with first-year head coach Aaron Glenn and Gang Green's revamped staff prioritizing his success.

All signs are that Glenn and the Jets are catering their offensive approach to Fields' strengths. New York has bolstered its group up front and figures to be a run-first team (assuming gamescript allows). They also reunited him with one of his favorite targets from their Ohio State days, Garrett Wilson.

Even when he was brought in to be the Bears' franchise savior in 2021, they never properly tailored the environment to him. He was constantly running for his life behind brutal O-lines, had coaches and coordinators who weren't fit for their jobs and underwhelming weapons. Yet, some of the problems the 26-year-old faced in Chicago were prevalent in Pittsburgh, including poor pocket presence and accuracy. New York will be a telling test.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

There was once upon a time when Lawrence was regarded as the best thing since sliced bread. Now, a side-by-side comparison of his career stats to the QB once known as "Danny Dimes" is a recurring social media trend. Talk about a fall from grace.

Seriously, respected analysts were head over heels for Lawrence. CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso deemed him the greatest QB prospect of the last 40 years in 2021. That take hasn't aged well, but at least "The Prince who was Promised" hasn't completely bottomed out like Fields and Young have.

Of course, it's hard to pin all the blame on Lawrence for his shortcomings. Jacksonville was a dumpster fire when he arrived (and the jury is out on if they still are or not). Be that as it may, the former Clemson prodigy hasn't elevated the organization as many essentially wrote in black Sharpie that he would.

Tied with reigning MVP Josh Allen among other elite quarterbacks for the second-highest paid by players by average annual value, Lawrence must start delivering. He was derailed by injuries in 2024, but posting the lowest completion and touchdown percentages since his rookie year are discouraging developments.

Jags first-year sideline chief Liam Coen was hired to get Lawrence back on track, and if he doesn't, there will be some interesting discussions.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Remember when I said it's important to remember that what defines a bust varies by expectation? Well, Murray (and Lawrence) is a prime example. By many accounts, the dual-threat Cardinals quarterback has enjoyed a prosperous NFL career. But at the same time, it feels like he's left so much meat on the bone.

While Murray may not have garnered the respect Lawrence did when he was coming out of college, he was a close second. Folks were gushing over the former Heisman Trophy winner's electrifying combination of rushing ability and throwing. As a two-sport athlete, his physical skills were undeniable. The Athletics were so infatuated that they risked the No. 9 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft on him.

Alas, Murray's most recent Pro Bowl nod came in 2021; this also marks the last (and only) time he guided the Cardinals to a playoff berth. For whatever reason(s), his individual production hasn't quite translated to wins. Considering the hopes everyone had for him upon arriving to Arizona, this feels like a disappointing outcome.

Like those highlighted before him, Murray has dealt with his fair share of adversity while under center for the Cards. Similar to Young, his build (5-foot-10, 207 pounds) will always be a topic of discussion. Moreover, Arizona hasn't given him the best supporting casts to work with over the years. Internal turmoil and residing in the always-competitive NFC West haven't helped matters either. But at some point, you're either a solution or part of the problem(s).