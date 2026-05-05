Anthony Richardson and 4 more NFL trade targets destined to change teams before Week 1

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, but the excitement of this offseason is far from over. With rookie classes now in place and depth charts beginning to take shape, front offices across the league are entering an evaluation window. Over the next few months, teams will take a hard look at roster balance, positional logjams and long-term financial outlooks — all factors that can quickly turn established names into trade chatter.

These five players are candidates to land in new places before next season gets underway.

QB Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

When the Indianapolis Colts plucked Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, they envisioned a hyper-athletic franchise quarterback. It obviously hasn't played out like Shane Steichen's team hoped.

They've watched four other signal-callers make starts since selecting him and, as their franchise's future at the position, have landed on Daniel Jones, who they re-signed this offseason despite the fact that he's recovering from a torn Achilles.

If that wasn't enough writing on the wall, Indianapolis passed on Richardson's fifth-year option, meaning he almost certainly won't be in the Colts' plans going forward. It would make much more sense for them to get something in return for him.

Quarterback-needy teams such as the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers took steps toward filling out their rooms during last month's 2026 NFL Draft. Maybe Richardson could get a fresh start as a backup and hope to parlay it into something like Malik Willis did.

WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Last season was rife with frustrations for Brown. The receiver voiced them throughout, even going as far as to say the Philadelphia Eagles were “slapping a Band-Aid” over their offense.

Philadelphia’s move up to draft now-former USC wideout Makai Lemon in the first round of last month’s 2026 NFL Draft is the latest signal that Nick Sirianni’s team is readying for life without the three-time Pro Bowler.

Rounding into his eighth NFL season, Brown has notched at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past four — and all but one in his career. He has the fourth-most receiving yards in the league (8,029) since 2019, behind only Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill.

The New England Patriots have been floated as the likeliest landing spot for Brown, who was also previously involved in trade talks with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason.

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After nabbing Ohio State's Arvell Reese with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the New York Giants now have a pass-rushing tandem set for seasons to come. He'll eventually line up opposite of Abdul Carter, Big Blue is planning, and wreak havoc on NFC East passers.

Add in the fact that the Giants have Brian Burns, too — who's coming off a career year with 16.5 sacks — and John Harbaugh's team has an expendable piece in Thibodeaux, a former top-5 Giants draft pick himself.

For his position, Thibodeaux was one of the top run defenders last season. He has 23.5 sacks over four go-rounds, including a career-high 11.5 in 2023. According to The Athletic's Dan Duggan, Big Blue was seeking a second-round draft choice for Thibodeaux and reportedly passed on a fourth-round offer from the New Orleans Saints.

Maybe the Giants will reconsider their asking price and have another draft pick to show for it soon after.

WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It's pretty clear that Aiyuk has burned his bridge with the San Francisco 49ers, who are probably regretting not shipping the wideout to the Pittsburgh Steelers two years ago.

Since signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension that same summer, Aiyuk has played in all of seven games, notching 25 receptions for 374 yards. That money hasn't bought Kyle Shanahan's team even one touchdown grab.

Aiyuk suffered a major knee injury in October 2024 and missed all of last season. The team voided guarantees in his deal after he was absent from meetings and team activities. Even with the lack of communication, it doesn't seem like San Francisco is entertaining the idea of cutting him loose, either.

"Well, we know he's not going to be back in San Francisco," ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said on "The Pat McAfee Show" late last month. "We know that the team is ready to move on from him, and they've advertised, including this weekend, at every turn that they would trade him for whatever they could get back for him."

CB Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Moore's responsibilities within the Colts' secondary waned last season, and at 30 years old, he's too expensive for Indianapolis to keep around at the price it's paying him. The two sides agreed to seek a new team for him last month. A pre-June 1 swap would save the team over $7 million in salary cap space.

Moore will likely enter his 10th NFL season elsewhere, bringing a career resume that includes 21 interceptions, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries with him.

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