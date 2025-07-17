Anthony Richardson is officially out of excuses after injury update

Ahead of year three, we should know if a quarterback can play or not. By that point, he will have started a handful of games to give his team an indication if he can do this at the game's highest level. Unfortunately, it remains to be seen when it comes to Anthony Richardson. The Indianapolis Colts may have brought in Daniel Jones to compete with him, but they need to know if he can play or not.

Richardson's first two years in the NFL have been marred by injury, immaturity and inconsistency. He is 8-7 as a starter in 15 combined games over the last two seasons, completing 50.6 percent of his passes for 2,391 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. That is not the least bit good, but he is a capable runner with 635 career rushing yards on 111 carries and 10 trips to pay dirt as well so far.

Those rushing numbers, as well as the Colts' inherent dysfunction, are playing a part in him still having a chance to be the face of this AFC South franchise. His job and head coach Shane Steichen's depend on it. I am sure general manager Chris Ballard will find a new and creative way to pull the wool over The Irsays' eyes to keep his. Either way, there are no excuses left when it comes to Richardson.

With Richardson having made a recovery over his injured right shoulder, he must put up or shut up.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson is believed to be fully recovered from his recent right shoulder setback, per @HolderStephen.



Let the Anthony Richardson revenge tour begin! pic.twitter.com/TNzlNPrtNr — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) July 17, 2025

If all goes according to plan, the Colts could win their first AFC South crown in over a decade now.

Anthony Richardson has to prove he is a franchise quarterback this year

Bringing in Jones will allow the so-called cream to rise to the top in Indianapolis. He too is a former first-round pick who his first NFL team grossly reached on. Nobody who saw Jones play at Duke thought he should have been a top-10 pick by anyone. The New York Giants saw this way differently. Indianapolis reaching on Richardson may have potentially set this franchise back another five years.

They both can run and throw a little, but are far too erratic to run an NFL offense at a consistently high level. There were moments at Florida where Richardson looked like the best thing since sliced bread. He only had something like 17 starts at UF before turning pro. That was a massive red flag for me. Jones had that one halfway decent year with the G-Men, back when Brian Daboll made the playoffs...

Overall, Steichen has to know that his job is on the line for the season. He may not have the best arsenal of quarterbacks out there, but he has to make it work. Admittedly, Richardson has the higher ceiling of the two, but Jones has the higher floor. It is not a very high floor to begin with, but it is not scraping along at rock bottom. The Colts got themselves into this mess, but he has to get them out.

It would be good for the league if Richardson was a success, but I am not banking on him being one.