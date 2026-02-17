Anthony Richardson trade rumors: 4 NFL teams that can salvage Top 5 pick's career

Anthony Richardson’s time in Indianapolis is rapidly coming to an end. Though it’s only a rumor at this point, Richardson could request a trade, per Yahoo Sports. If he does, it really shouldn’t be a surprise. For one, Richardson has played 17 games in three seasons. Injuries have hampered him and, frankly, healthy or not, he hasn’t provided the Colts any reason to believe there’s anything left they can get out of him.

It’s starting to seem "inevitable" that Colts QB Anthony Richardson will request a trade from Indianapolis this offseason as they plan to move forward with Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback when he can return from a torn Achilles, per ESPN's Stephen Holder.



In a quarterback market that even got Justin Fields a lucrative extension last year, some team will take a chance on Richardson and whatever potential a front office believes he still has. Here are four teams that will be on the phone figuring out what it will cost to land Richardson and possibly reshape the trajectory of his career.

San Francisco 49ers

Richardson has Kyle Shanahan written all over it. This makes sense under one condition, and that's if the 49ers part ways with Mac Jones. Shanahan already said the team isn’t planning on trading him, but if this mock trade that ESPN pitched is anything close to what Minnesota would consider offering for Jones, they’ll have no choice but to oblige. That leaves them with a vacancy for their backup job.

San Francisco is the perfect place for Richardson because he’ll get the maturity he needs to become a true NFL quarterback. Granted, Shanahan usually works with more polished quarterbacks, but Richardson would be an intriguing project for him.

The other good thing about landing with the Niners for Richardson is that he’ll be in a system designed for him to do as little as possible. Brock Purdy went from the last pick in the NFL Draft to franchise guy by not trying to be a superhero. Richardson could greatly benefit from that, which is why if the Niners have to part ways with Jones, Richardson makes sense as his backup.

Arizona Cardinals

This would be a chaotic move, but it might just work. Mike LaFleur is now in Arizona after leaving his offensive coordinator job in Los Angeles for Glendale. LaFleur was solid with both Matthew Stafford and Stetson Bennett, so realistically, adding a quarterback like Richardson should set him up for some success.

When you think about the Cardinals, assuming they part ways with Kyler Murray, they’re going to need a replacement. Why Richardson makes sense is because the Cardinals are going to be patient with him as they’re deep in the rebuilding phase. There’s a bridge option out there, but you have to think that building around Richardson makes more sense than using a bridge option.

Miami Dolphins

This is a reach, but it could very well work out. With Tua Tagovailoa probably being dealt this offseason, Miami is going to need a new quarterback and what better option than Richardson. SUre he’s struggled, but he needs a reset and a new team. Miami could be that for him. Though Jeff Hafley is a defensive minded head coach, landing Richardson could work out in the long run.

The Dolphins, even without Tyreek Hill, have decent enough weapons for Richardson to work with. This isn’t my favorite choice for Richardson, but if he has to land with a new team, Miami has to be on the shortlist. Much like Arizona, they’re going to be rebuilding and turning to Richardson over a bridge option at this point is probably better.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike McCarthy needs a new shiny toy and Richardson is just that. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been playing quarterback roulette for years now. Why turn to an old veteran when they can turn to a youngster with some upside. Is this the best move? Probably not. The Steelers aren’t an ideal landing spot for any quarterback with minimal weapons.

That said, if Tanner McKee is on the table, then anybody should be. Richardson has to be a better option than McKee, right? McCarthy knows how to work with young quarterbacks – he did it once with Aaron Rodgers years ago – so maybe this could be a fun experiment. If it flops, it couldn’t possibly be worse than what McKee, Will Howard or Mason Rudolph would do.